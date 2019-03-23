College basketball picks: 2019 March Madness bracket expert predictions for second round Saturday

Against-the-spread and straight up picks as the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament begins

We are onto the second round. After another busy day of hoops on Friday, the 2019 NCAA Tournament continues into the weekend with even more action. Though the slate is slightly lighter than it was for the first two days, there's still certainly plenty of upsets bound to happen with a berth in the Sweet 16 at stake.

You will have the opportunity to increase your lead -- or catch up -- in your bracket pool and cash some tickets along the way. Our CBS Sports experts have picked all eight games for Saturday, both against the spread and straight up so you can get started on the road to the March of your dreams. If you're looking for a full March Madness schedule with tip times, TV assignments and live streaming options, you can find all of that right here. No more wasting time -- let's get to it!

(6) Maryland vs. (3) LSU


LSU -2.5
SU

(7) Wofford vs. (2) Kentucky


UK -5.5
SU

(10) Florida vs. (2) Michigan   


MICH -7.5
SU

(12) Murray State vs. (4) Florida State 


FSU -4.5
SU

(9) Baylor vs. (1) Gonzaga


ZAGS -13.5
SU

(10) Minnesota vs. (2) Michigan State


MSU -10.5
SU

(6) Villanova vs. (3) Purdue  


PURDUE -4.5
SU

(5) Auburn vs. (4) Kansas 


AU -2.5
SU

  

