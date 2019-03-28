College basketball picks: 2019 March Madness bracket expert predictions for Sweet 16 games on Thursday

It's time for arguably the most exciting weekend in college basketball. While the first four days of the NCAA Tournament are always great for upsets and Cinderella stories, the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight is where the top teams tend to separate themselves from the rest of the pack on the way to the Final Four. It all gets started on Thursday night with four games set to take place and two No. 1 seeds on the marquee.

You will have the opportunity to increase your lead -- or catch up -- in your bracket pool and cash some tickets along the way. Our CBS Sports experts have picked all eight games for Saturday, both against the spread and straight up so you can get started on the road to the March of your dreams. If you're looking for a full March Madness schedule with tip times, TV assignments and live streaming options, you can find all of that right here. No more wasting time -- let's get to it!

So which teams advance? And which schools will ruin your bracket? Visit SportsLine now to get college basketball picks for every game from Vegas insiders and an advanced computer model, and find out!

(4) Florida State vs. (1) Gonzaga

(3) Purdue vs. (2) Tennessee

(3) Texas Tech vs. (2) Michigan

(12) Oregon vs. (1) Virginia