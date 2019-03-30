College basketball picks: 2019 March Madness bracket predictions for Elite Eights games on Saturday

The NCAA Tournament marches on to the Elite Eight. There are just eight teams remaining, all vying for the coveted national title next weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota. But before we get there, we still have four more games to decide who makes up that Final Four.

No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Virginia are on the verge of making the trip next week if they clear the final hurdles in front of them. The Bulldogs will battle one of the best defensive teams in the country when they take on No. 3 seed Texas Tech while the Cavaliers face arguably the best scorer left in the tournament field in Carsen Edwards and No. 3 seed Purdue.

You will have the opportunity to increase your lead -- or catch up -- in your bracket pool and cash some tickets along the way. Our CBS Sports experts have picked both games for Saturday, both against the spread and straight up so you can get started on the road to the March of your dreams. If you're looking for a full March Madness schedule with tip times, TV assignments and live streaming options, you can find all of that right here. No more wasting time -- let's get to it!

So who wins Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga? How about Purdue vs. Virginia? Visit SportsLine now to see which sides to jump on, all from the advanced model that's up more than $4,000 on top-rated college basketball picks the past two seasons.

(3) Texas Tech vs. (1) Gonzaga

(3) Purdue vs. (1) Virginia



