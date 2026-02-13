Every Friday leading up to conference tournaments I'll take an early look at some of Saturday's biggest college basketball games based on the opening lines. This Saturday features Iowa State in a revenge spot at home versus Kansas, while Kentucky tries to slow down red-hot Florida.

I'll give an early lean for each game and where I think the line will move closer to tip-off. These are just leans unless I mention I officially gave out a pick on SportsLine in the analysis.

Note: Saturday's opening lines and subject to change.

Clemson Tigers at Duke Blue Devils

Duke -11.5, 133.5 (DraftKings)

I played Duke on Tuesday and got extremely lucky to cover -15.5 vs. Pitt. One thing the Panthers were able to do was slow the game down and keep it close heading into the final 10 minutes. Clemson will have a similar game plan on Saturday.

The Tigers play at an extremely slow pace and will try to limit possessions and make Duke beat them in the half-court. That strategy might work, although Clemson needs to avoid falling behind early on the road in order to keep this game in the low 70s.

This is a matchup of the top two defenses in the ACC, and the Tigers are also a strong defensive rebounding team. That's important because Duke kills smaller opponents on the offensive glass. Another factor in this game could be turnovers. The Blue Devils' biggest weakness is they can be sloppy with the basketball, and Clemson does an above-average job of creating turnovers.

I can see this game being a lower-scoring grinder between two good defenses. The Tigers are one of the few ACC teams that has been successful versus Duke recently, winning two of the last three games and falling by two points in the other. I think they can stay competitive again on Saturday.

Lean: Clemson +11.5

Kansas Jayhawks at Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State -5.5, 141.5 (DraftKings)

Iowa State is in one of the best spots of the season Saturday. Not only is this a revenge spot for the Cyclones at home after they were blown out at Kansas earlier this season, Iowa State is also coming off a disappointing loss to TCU.

It's not easy to bet against Kansas right now. The Jayhawks have won eight straight and just upset previously unbeaten Arizona at home. I can argue Kansas has been the best team in college basketball over the last month, with victories over Iowa State, BYU, Texas Tech and Arizona.

Having said all that, everything screams Iowa State here. This has been a big home-and-home series of late and the Cyclones are a perfect 13-0 at Hilton Coliseum, winning their five conference games by an average of 19 points.

I lean Iowa State here, but the early number has the revenge angle already baked into it. I would prefer getting the Cyclones at +4.5 or better.

Lean: Iowa State -5.5

Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators

Florida -11.5, 152.5 (FanDuel)

Florida is really rolling right now after blasting Georgia on Wednesday. The Gators are now 9-1 in their last 10 games and peaking at the right time heading into March.

Kentucky is also playing well after a slow start, winning eight of nine. The Wildcats are 4-1 in the last five meetings against Florida, with the lone loss coming by three points.

If Kentucky is going to keep this game close, the Wildcats can't get bullied on the glass. Florida ranks first in defensive rebounding percentage and second in offensive rebounding percentage in SEC games. The Gators live off second-chance points, so Kentucky must limit those opportunities to stay competitive.

I think this line is a little high. I made Florida -9 at home. I lean Kentucky plus the points and over 152.5. Each of the last four meetings between these two games has reached 156 points, with the average being 180. I expect another fast-paced, high-scoring game on Saturday.

Another angle here is to back Florida in the first half. Kentucky has a tendency to start slow and come back in the second half. If you like the Gators in this game, Florida -6.5 in the first half is worth a look.

Leans: Kentucky +11.5 and Over 152.5