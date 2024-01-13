The 2023-24 college basketball season continues on Saturday with a loaded slate that features several intriguing conference battles. No. 3 Kansas hosts No. 9 Oklahoma in the marquee game of the day, with the Jayhawks favored by 6.5 points in the 2023-24 college basketball odds from SportsLine consensus. Oklahoma has not picked up a win in Lawrence since 1993, but this will be just the third time these teams have both been inside the top 10 for a game at Allen Fieldhouse during that stretch. Should you include the Sooners in your Saturday college basketball parlays?

Another exciting Big 12 matchup on Saturday features No. 2 Houston at TCU, as the Cougars try to bounce back from their first loss of the season. They are 4-point road favorites, even though they wrecked many college basketball bets in their loss to Iowa State on Tuesday. Before making any Saturday college basketball picks or college basketball parlays, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 10 of the 2023-24 season on a 105-69 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a fast 12-5 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in five confident college basketball best bets for Saturday. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's college basketball picks at SportsLine.

Top Saturday college basketball picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Alabama Crimson Tide (+1.5) to win by multiple possessions on the road against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 8:30 p.m. ET. Alabama is riding a four-game winning streak, picking up wins over Vanderbilt and South Carolina in its first two SEC games. The Crimson Tide were only 12-point favorites in their 74-47 win over the Gamecocks on Tuesday, but they outscored South Carolina by 26 points in the second half.

Senior guard Mark Sears, who leads Alabama with 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, poured in 31 points in the win. Mississippi State is in a letdown spot after pulling off an upset against No. 5 Tennessee on Wednesday, as it was the program's first win over a top-five team since 2002. Alabama has won seven of the last eight meetings between these teams, and SportsLine's model has the Crimson Tide covering the spread in more than 70% of the latest simulations. See which other college basketball parlay picks to make here.

How to make Saturday college basketball parlays

The model also jumped on four other college basketball matchups where it says the line is way off, including two underdogs that win outright. You can only see the model's Saturday college basketball best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Saturday college basketball picks, and which other college basketball matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the college basketball best bets from a model on a 105-69 run on top-rated picks, and find out.