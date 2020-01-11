College basketball picks: Predictions against the spread for Texas Tech vs. West Virginia and other key games

Get ready for a little noise Saturday as this could be one wild weekend in college basketball. The weekend slate features 12 ranked teams -- nearly half the AP Top 25 -- playing road games. That means losses will come in abundance and slight separation is inevitable across the country.

Below, our experts have tapped the most prominent and interesting games on Saturday and offered their picks straight up and against the spread. The biggest game of them all: No. 4 Baylor at No. 3 Kansas at 1 p.m. ET on CBS on Saturday. The Bears have never won at Allen Fieldhouse in 17 previous tries, while Kansas is looking to make a case for having the best resumé in college basketball with a win over a top-five team that's got a pretty strong dossier itself.

Here's where to keep your eyes locked this weekend in college hoops.

Eye on College Basketball Podcast: Weekend picks

All times ET

Georgia at No. 5 Auburn (-10.5)

12 p.m. on ESPNews

We're approaching the point in the season where it becomes principle to blindly fade the remaining undefeated teams against the spread as they face conference opponents. That principle is reinforced here with Anthony Edwards and a Georgia team that will be more than happy to run with Auburn. The up-tempo pace leaves the opportunity for backdoor covers even if Auburn is able to establish the upper hand throughout the game, but I think the Kentucky loss might have gotten the Bulldogs' attention and this game is within single digits for most of the evening. Put simply: it's too many points for Auburn when the best player on the floor is wearing red and black. Pick: Georgia +10.5 (Chip Patterson)

No. 11 Ohio State (-1.5) at Indiana

Noon on Fox, streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)

The Buckeyes have lost three straight and four of six since starting the season 9-0. So they've been struggling, undeniably. But two of those losses have come without Kyle Young, who has been sidelined after having his appendix removed. And Ohio State has only shot 26% from 3-point range in its four losses. So if the Buckeyes get Young back Saturday, and make shots more in line with the way they're capable of making of them, I won't be surprised by Ohio State leaving Assembly Hall with a win that drops Indiana to 2-3 in the Big Ten. Pick: Ohio State -1.5 (Gary Parrish)

Georgetown at No. 16 Villanova (-6.5)

Noon on FS1, streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)

Line is strangely low here. Georgetown might well now be the worst team in the Big East, while Villanova is one hot 3-point-shooting performance away from beating the Hoyas by 25. Nova outclasses Georgetown in the frontcourt and backcourt. Easiest pick of the day. Pick: Villanova -6.5 (Matt Norlander)

No. 4 Baylor at No. 3 Kansas (-8)

1 p.m. on CBS, streaming on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports App

Bears are the play here, as they've played up to or beyond their competition in every game this season. This should be a good defensive battle. The spread's just a bit too large to bank on Kansas, especially if the teams can't get out of the 60s. Pick: Baylor +8 (Matt Norlander)

No. 22 Texas Tech at No. 17 West Virginia (-4.5)

6 p.m. on ESPN2

Texas Tech has only lost twice all season when freshman star Jahmi'us Ramsey is in the lineup -- and one of those was Tuesday to a top-5 Baylor team. This team has a completely different complexion when he's healthy and contributing. And Saturday he'll be healthy and contributing coming off a four-game heater in which he's averaged 18.3 points and made 14-of-28 from 3 during that span. I think the Red Raiders would be a sneaky underdog play on the moneyline here, so I'll take the +4.5 for a West Virginia team that's struggled to generate offense its last couple games. Pick: Texas Tech +4.5 (Kyle Boone)