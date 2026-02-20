The most jam-packed Saturday slate of the college basketball season is imminently upon us. On the docket, we have twenty ranked teams in action throughout the day, headlined by a massive Big 12 showdown between No. 2 Houston and No. 4 Arizona, and a rare nonconference treat between No. 1 Michigan and No. 3 Duke.

Conference races will take further shape as the big games play out, but more illuminating will be the form of the sport's top title contenders. Rarely do we get tilts between highly-ranked teams, but we get No. 2 vs. No. 4 and No. 1 vs. No. 3 tipping off in the span of a few hours.

We also get No. 10 Illinois vs. UCLA in a pivotal Big Ten showdown, No. 6 Iowa State at No. 23 BYU in a meaningful Big 12 matchup, and the Darryn Peterson-led Kansas Jayhawks welcoming Cincinnati to Lawrence, Kansas.

Kansas' Bill Self gets candid on Darryn Peterson 'checking out': What's right, what's 'false', what's next Isaac Trotter

Our team of experts has picks below straight up and against the spread for all the day's biggest games.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook | All times ET

Cincinnati at No. 8 Kansas

1 p.m. on CBS,, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: KU is 6-3 against the spread at home this season and playing its best basketball -- aside from a confounding no-show loss at Iowa State last Saturday -- for most of the last month. I'm laying the points on the Jayhawks with this pick. The Darryn Peterson noise has reached deafening levels in recent days after yet another early exit, and I think he will be out to prove he's the unquestioned No. 1 prospect in this year's NBA Draft class. Pick: KU -11.5(Boone)



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Isaac Trotter Cameron Salerno KU -11.5 Kansas Kansas Kansas Cincinnati Cincinnati Kansas STRAIGHT-UP Kansas Kansas Kansas Kansas Kansas Kansas

No. 4 Arizona at No. 2 Houston

3 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): It's hard to envision a world in which Arizona goes from zero losses to three in the short span of less than two weeks. But that's a reality I'm picking here. It's a tough task to face this Houston team anywhere, much less at home, and much less without the services of Koa Peat. Tommy Lloyd's team is capable of keeping this close, but the Coogs have too many weapons. Pick: Houston -5.5 (Boone)



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Isaac Trotter Cameron Salerno HOU -5.5 Houston Houston Houston Houston Houston Houston STRAIGHT-UP Houston Houston Houston Houston Houston Houston

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 3 Duke

6:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): A take I believe in that could very well age poorly: This Michigan line is too low. I'd have guessed this would be Michigan -6 or -7. It leads college hoops in scoring margin, has the No. 1 defense in adjusted efficiency at KenPom and is, at least on paper, terrificly equipped to match what Duke does best. I'm laying the points with the Wolverines. Pick: Michigan -2.5 (Boone)



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Isaac Trotter Cameron Salerno UM -2.5 Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Duke STRAIGHT-UP Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Duke

No. 10 Illinois at UCLA

9 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): Things have gone sideways for UCLA in a hurry after a swing up to Michigan this week resulted in two losses to Michigan and Michigan State by 30 and 23 points, respectively. Mick Cronin will have his Bruins playing for pride, if nothing else, as they return home to face Illinois. Whether that will be enough remains to be seen -- I think Illinois wins this one, say, 75-70 -- but the Bruins manage to put up a respectable showing in a loss. Pick: UCLA +6.5 (Boone)



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Isaac Trotter Cameron Salerno ILL -6.5 Illinois UCLA UCLA Illinois UCLA UCLA STRAIGHT-UP Illinois Illinois Illinois Illinois Illinois UCLA

No. 6 Iowa State at No. 23 BYU



10:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): It's tough to feel good about BYU right now after it lost sharpshooter Richie Saunders to a season-ending ACL injury. So I'm going with my gut here with Iowa State to snag a road win. This Cyclones team is dangerous defensively and playing with a full head of steam after picking up wins over Kansas and Houston in the last week. A shorthanded Cougars team can still put up a fight, but I don't think they have the horses to get it done vs. this ISU team. Pick: ISU -3.5 (Boone)

Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years.