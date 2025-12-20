Lipscomb v Duke
If all you want for Christmas this holiday weekend is your two front teeth an incredible college basketball slate, then boy do I have some news for you: Santa (spoiler alert!) picked you for his nice list. Because Saturday presents an incredible day of action on the hardwood headlined by the annual CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta, which features ranked teams in each matchup and opportunities for both Kentucky and Ohio State to prove themselves after recent stumbles.

Throughout the day and into the night, 12 ranked teams are in action Saturday -- among them No. 22 St. John's and No. 12 North Carolina -- and there are three ranked-vs.-ranked matchups to boot. One of those is perhaps the game of the day on CBS at 5:30 p.m. ET between No. 8 Houston and No. 14 Arkansas. But we also have No. 6 Purdue vs. No. 21 Auburn and No. 3 Duke vs. No. 19 Texas Tech as part of the nightcap. And for those who are staying up late No. 1 Arizona tips at 11:30 p.m. ET (!!) vs. San Diego State.

Like I said: a loaded slate.

Bracketology: Where Kentucky, North Carolina stand before CBS Sports Classic; conference champions projected

The college basketball experts made picks straight up and against the spread for some of the biggest games of the day Saturday. Those picks are below.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook | All times ET

No. 22 St. John's vs. Kentucky    

12:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.comCBS Sports AppParamount+ Premium: Rick Pitino is 1-0 this season facing teams he previously coached (St. John's beat Iona 91-64 last week) and I anticipate that record moves to 2-0 Saturday. This Kentucky team has looked listless on offense for most of the last month, and the Johnnies are starting to figure things out defensively at an opportune time. This St. John's team has whiffed on most of its chances to score a signature win out of the gate — it is 0-3 vs. ranked teams so far — but the worm turns vs. the Wildcats here. Pick: St. John's -2.5


player headshot
Gary Parrish
player headshot
Matt Norlander
player headshot
Kyle Boone
player headshot
David Cobb
player headshot
Isaac Trotter
player headshot
Cameron Salerno
SJU -2.5
St. John's
Kentucky
St. John's
Kentucky
St. John's
St. John's
STRAIGHT-UP
St. John's
Kentucky
St. John's
Kentucky
St. John's
St. John's

No. 12 North Carolina vs. Ohio State     

3 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.comCBS Sports AppParamount+ Premium: A welcome test in the CBS Sports Classic both for UNC and Ohio State — and one I expect ends in favor of the Tar Heels. UNC is 3-0 vs. the Buckeyes in the CBS Sports Classic and it has played very well vs. high-major opponents thus far with wins over Kansas, Kentucky and Georgetown on its resume. The length and defense from the Tar Heels gets them the win. Pick: UNC -4.5


player headshot
Gary Parrish
player headshot
Matt Norlander
player headshot
Kyle Boone
player headshot
David Cobb
player headshot
Isaac Trotter
player headshot
Cameron Salerno
UNC -4.5
Ohio St.
N. Carolina
N. Carolina
N. Carolina
N. Carolina
N. Carolina
STRAIGHT-UP
N. Carolina
N. Carolina
N. Carolina
N. Carolina
N. Carolina

No. 8 Houston vs. No. 14 Arkansas     

5:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.comCBS Sports AppParamount+ Premium: Arkansas is the real deal and has proven as much on several occasions this season with wins over Louisville and Texas Tech. That's not to say Houston's not the real deal as well — I think Houston wins this game — but if I were to play it it'd be by taking the points with the Razorbacks. They have a tremendous defense, they're getting great guard play from their backcourt and they have the personnel to match, or at least potentially keep up with, the physicality Houston will bring into this one. Pick: Arkansas +4.5


player headshot
Gary Parrish
player headshot
Matt Norlander
player headshot
Kyle Boone
player headshot
David Cobb
player headshot
Isaac Trotter
player headshot
Cameron Salerno
UH -4.5
Arkansas
Arkansas
Arkansas
Arkansas
Houston
Houston
STRAIGHT-UP
Houston
Houston
Houston
Arkansas
Houston
Houston

No. 6 Purdue vs. No. 21 Auburn     

6:30 p.m. on Peacock: Purdue wins but this one could be closer than people expect. Auburn nearly downed Houston in November and has notched wins over St. John's and NC State in the last few weeks as it gains confidence in its personnel under first-year coach Steven Pearl. Tigers can score almost as well as any team in the country — but Purdue is not among them. Pick: Auburn +8.5


player headshot
Gary Parrish
player headshot
Matt Norlander
player headshot
Kyle Boone
player headshot
David Cobb
player headshot
Isaac Trotter
player headshot
Cameron Salerno
PUR -8.5
Purdue
Purdue
Auburn
Purdue
Purdue
Purdue
STRAIGHT-UP
Purdue
Purdue
Purdue
Purdue
Purdue
Purdue

No. 3 Duke vs. No. 19 Texas Tech     

8 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): The 8-3 record doesn't quite tell the story of how good Texas Tech is and how good it can be. I'm also a staunch JT Toppin stan and think that matchup with Cameron Boozer could be terrific. That said, this Duke team is operating at another level right now: its defense is No. 10 defending 3-pointers, No. 2 by 2-point percentage and No. 1 accounting for effective field-goal percentage. A win would be a heavy lift for a Tech team that has been good, not great, on offense so far even with the star turn of Christian Anderson. I'm taking the points with the dog but Duke wins this one by multiple possessions. Pick: Texas Tech +8.5 — Boone


player headshot
Gary Parrish
player headshot
Matt Norlander
player headshot
Kyle Boone
player headshot
David Cobb
player headshot
Isaac Trotter
player headshot
Cameron Salerno
DUKE -8.5
Texas Tech
Duke
Texas Tech
Texas Tech
Duke
Texas Tech
STRAIGHT-UP
Duke
Duke
Duke
Duke
Duke
Duke


