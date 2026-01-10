How's this for a Saturday college basketball slate: Ten of the top 11 teams in the latest AP Top 25 are in action. Four of these 11 are on the road, and of those four, three are either single-digit favorites or outright underdogs. That includes undefeated No. 1 Arizona (-7.5) at TCU, undefeated No. 10 Nebraska as dogs (+4.5) at Indiana and No. 7 Houston (-3.5) at Baylor.

What I'm saying is: The forecast for the weekend in the sport has a real chance for things to get deeply chaotic.

Our team of experts has picks for all the major games below both straight up and against the spread as we prepare to weather a potentially noisy weekend in the sport. Those picks -- starting with Wisconsin at Michigan, which airs on CBS at 1 p.m. ET -- are below.

Wisconsin at No. 2 Michigan

1 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: This is a Michigan team that leads college basketball in scoring margin despite a narrow two-point road win earlier in the week at Penn State. That's how dominant it has been. But this is a big number vs. a conference opponent, and it's a number I'd take the points on the Badgers' side. Michigan wins, and perhaps easily, but Badgers keep it within the number. Pick: Wisconsin +19.5 -- Boone



Gary Parrish Kyle Boone David Cobb Isaac Trotter Cameron Salerno MICH -19.5 Michigan Wisconsin Michigan Wisconsin Michigan STRAIGHT-UP Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan

No. 24 SMU at No. 6 Duke

2 p.m. on ESPN: KenPom had this line Duke -10 -- in which case I was on the Duke side -- but the opening line Friday night has shifted even more in favor of the Blue Devils. That's a bit more tricky. I'll take the points with SMU here -- this team did beat UNC a week ago by 14 points -- and take Duke straight-up. Pick: Duke-12.5 -- Boone



Gary Parrish Kyle Boone David Cobb Isaac Trotter Cameron Salerno DUKE -12.5 SMU SMU Duke Duke Duke STRAIGHT-UP Duke Duke Duke Duke Duke

No. 1 Arizona at TCU

4 p.m. on ESPN: This is my upset pick of the weekend. Will it age like milk? Perhaps! This Horned Frogs team has an excellent defensive frontcourt and they've been a thorn in the side of some really good teams -- including a near-takedown of Michigan in November and a win over Florida during Thanksgiving week. TCU wins straight-up. Pick: TCU +6.5 -- Boone



Gary Parrish Kyle Boone David Cobb Isaac Trotter Cameron Salerno ARIZ -8.5 TCU TCU TCU Arizona TCU STRAIGHT-UP Arizona TCU Arizona Arizona Arizona

4 p.m. on ESPN2: There are no signs of Iowa State's undefeated start slowing anytime soon. It is second nationally in turnover rate forced and ninth in steal rate while also rating ninth in offensive efficiency. Very few holes for the Cyclones. This is an easy win, but a possible backdoor cover in play for the fiesty Pokes who are 13-2 and held their own under second-year coach Steve Lutz. Pick: Oklahoma State +18.5 -- Boone

8:30 p.m. on SEC Network: I'm feeling bold and making another upset pick: Mississippi State goes into Rupp and takes down Kentucky as eight-point dogs. Kentucky's walking wounded (figuratively, but also literally) after two-straight losses to Alabama and Mizzou to open SEC play, respectively. They need this one. They might get it, but the Bulldogs are playing well right now and carrying a six-game winning streak into Saturday. They kick Kentucky while its down, and the whole of Lexington might erupt in panic. Pick: Mississippi State +10.5 -- Boone