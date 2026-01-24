NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Seton Hall
USATSI

College basketball will take center stage Saturday for the first time in awhile. No college football. No NFL. Just a day loaded with college hoops. And the slate is primed to deliver in its big moment.

On tap Saturday, 22 ranked teams are in action -- eight of which are on the road -- and there are also three ranked vs. ranked matchups early in the afternoon to boot to help set the table. Among the big ones we're watching: No. 22 UNC goes on the road at No. 14 Virginia, No. 11 Illinois takes on No. 4 Purdue inside Mackey Arena, and red-hot No. 6 Houston faces cross-state foe and 12th-ranked Texas Tech.

We'll be watching all the major developments across the country in major conference actions with ramifications both for league play and, ultimately, for NCAA Tournament seeding down the line.

Our team of experts have their picks for some of the biggest games on tap for Saturday below straight up and against the spread. 

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook | All times ET

No. 22 North Carolina at No. 14 Virginia

12 p.m. on ESPN2, fuboTV (try for free): This feels like a big number to lay vs. this talented UNC team — but by golly I think I'd lay it. UNC's defense is just a total mess right now. Virginia is also riding high after road wins over Louisville and SMU, and arguably in its best form all season. Cavaliers win in a potential rout. Pick: UVa -7 -- Boone


player headshot
Gary Parrish
player headshot
Matt Norlander
player headshot
Kyle Boone
player headshot
David Cobb
player headshot
Isaac Trotter
player headshot
Cameron Salerno
UVA -7.5
N. Carolina
N. Carolina
Virginia
N. Carolina
N. Carolina
N. Carolina
STRAIGHT-UP
Virginia
Virginia
Virginia
Virginia
Virginia
N. Carolina

Maryland at No. 10 Michigan State

12 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.comCBS Sports AppParamount+ Premium: Very few things have gone Maryland's way of late. And not to kick the Terps while they are down -- but Saturday isn't changing that trend. MSU is positioned to make Maryland's life miserable in East Lansing this weekend. This spread seems very much in play for the Spartans to cover. Pick: MSU -18.5 -- Boone


player headshot
Gary Parrish
player headshot
Matt Norlander
player headshot
Kyle Boone
player headshot
David Cobb
player headshot
Isaac Trotter
player headshot
Cameron Salerno
MSU -18.5
Maryland
Maryland
Michigan St.
Maryland
Maryland
Michigan St.
STRAIGHT-UP
Michigan St.
Michigan St.
Michigan St.
Michigan St.
Michigan St.
Michigan St.

Villanova at No. 2 UConn       

12:30 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): This Nova team has shown it has some juice under first-year coach Kevin Willard. But I'm skeptical it has the juice to give UConn -- which is 18-1 on the season -- a real fight to keep it close Saturday. Not in Hartford, anyway. Pick: UConn -10.5 -- Boone


player headshot
Gary Parrish
player headshot
Matt Norlander
player headshot
Kyle Boone
player headshot
David Cobb
player headshot
Isaac Trotter
player headshot
Cameron Salerno
UCONN -10.5
UConn
UConn
UConn
Villanova
Villanova
UConn
STRAIGHT-UP
UConn
UConn
UConn
UConn
UConn
UConn

West Virginia at No. 1 Arizona    

2 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.comCBS Sports AppParamount+ Premium: West Virginia has played well since the calendar flipped to 2026. Outside of losing to Iowa State and Houston -- two of the best teams in the nation -- WVU has shown improvement. I think the Mountaineers keep this game within 10 in the second half and cover the spread. If WVU can slow down Arizona's lethal offense that ranks No. 7 in scoring (89.9 points per game), it will have a chance to make it interestingPick: West Virginia +17.5 -- Salerno 


player headshot
Gary Parrish
player headshot
Matt Norlander
player headshot
Kyle Boone
player headshot
David Cobb
player headshot
Isaac Trotter
player headshot
Cameron Salerno
ARIZ -17.5
Arizona
Arizona
West Virginia
Arizona
Arizona
West Virginia
STRAIGHT-UP
Arizona
Arizona
Arizona
Arizona
Arizona
Arizona

San Diego State at UNLV

4 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.comCBS Sports AppParamount+ Premium: San Diego State plays a style of defense designed to tempt you into shooting 3-pointers. That could be a problem for UNLV, which does not take or make many shots from beyond the arc. The Runnin' Rebels prefer to attack, get fouled and shoot free throws. Provided the Aztecs make enough shots of their own and prevent UNLV from running in transition, they should be able to dictate the game's flow on the defensive end. SDSU is also going to be motivated to seek redemption following a deflating 1-point loss at Grand Canyon on Wednesday night that ended its perfect start to Mountain West play. Pick: San Diego State -5.5 -- Cobb


player headshot
Gary Parrish
player headshot
Matt Norlander
player headshot
Kyle Boone
player headshot
David Cobb
player headshot
Isaac Trotter
player headshot
Cameron Salerno
SDSU -5.5
UNLV
San Diego St.
San Diego St.
UNLV
San Diego St.
San Diego St.
STRAIGHT-UP
San Diego St.
San Diego St.
San Diego St.
San Diego St.
San Diego St.
San Diego St.

No. 19 Kansas at Kansas State

8 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): Rarely does the Sunflower Showdown disappoint -- and Saturday I am anticipating it will not. My big upset pick of the slate is K-State -- a home underdog to rival Kansas -- taking down the No. 19 Jayhawks. Jerome Tang will have his team up for the challenge, and KU star Darryn Peterson's dinged-up status is also lingering as an X-factor here. Pick: Kansas State +4.5 -- Boone


player headshot
Gary Parrish
player headshot
Matt Norlander
player headshot
Kyle Boone
player headshot
David Cobb
player headshot
Isaac Trotter
player headshot
Cameron Salerno
KU -4.5
Kansas St.
Kansas
Kansas St.
Kansas St.
Kansas St.
Kansas
STRAIGHT-UP
Kansas
Kansas
Kansas St.
Kansas
Kansas St.
Kansas

Tennessee at No. 17 Alabama

8:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Alabama has been playing with fire of late -- it had to dig out of a double-digit hole last Saturday to beat Oklahoma -- and there's a fair chance it gets burned vs. Tennessee if it keeps it up. This Vols team under Rick Barnes has found ways to slow Alabama's offense down in the past and it has won four-straight in the series. That streak continues Saturday. Pick: Tennessee +4.5 -- Boone


player headshot
Gary Parrish
player headshot
Matt Norlander
player headshot
Kyle Boone
player headshot
David Cobb
player headshot
Isaac Trotter
player headshot
Cameron Salerno
BAMA -4.5
Alabama
Alabama
Tennessee
Alabama
Tennessee
Alabama
STRAIGHT-UP
Alabama
Alabama
Tennessee
Alabama
Tennessee
Alabama

Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years. 