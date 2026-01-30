Fifteen of the teams ranked in the latest AP Top 25 poll will be in action Saturday during a loaded college basketball slate. This weekend features a little bit of everything, including a prospect matchup for the ages, John Calipari facing his old team and Gonzaga and Saint Mary's squaring off for one of the final times as conference foes.

The fun begins in Blacksburg, Virginia, when Virginia Tech hosts No. 4 Duke. The Blue Devils are at the top of the ACC standings heading into the weekend with a perfect 8-0 record, while Virginia Tech is 5-4 against conference opponents.

No. 14 Kansas will host No. 13 BYU in a matchup of two of the best prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft. Kansas' Darryn Peterson and BYU's AJ Dybantsa are expected to go off the board with the first two picks in the draft this summer. This will be a prospect matchup that college basketball fans haven't seen in quite some time.

Darryn Peterson vs. AJ Dybantsa is prospect matchup for the ages -- and Super Bowl for tanking NBA teams Cameron Salerno

One of the most anticipated games of the season will take place at Bud Walton Arena later in the day when No. 15 Arkansas hosts Kentucky. Calipari will be facing his old team for the second time since departing Kentucky during the 2024 offseason. Arkansas won the lone matchup between the SEC foes last season at Rupp Arena.

The matchup between Saint Mary's and Gonzaga has become appointment television over the last decade as one of the best rivalries on the West Coast. However, this will mark one of the final times the programs face off as conference opponents before Gonzaga joins the revamped Pac-12 later this summer.

No. 4 Duke at Virginia Tech

Noon on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Since losing to Texas Tech last month, Duke has been on a roll. The Blue Devils have won eight consecutive games, with the last six by at least 10 points. This will be the first time Duke has played on the road since a road trip to the West Coast earlier this month against Stanford and Cal. I expect Duke to roll to another double-digit win. Pick: Duke -11 -- Cameron Salerno

San Diego State at Utah State

1 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: Utah State will sprinkle in a heavy amount of a funky, matchup zone that can be a bit of a headache for Mountain West foes to figure out on the first go-around. Utah State won both of these matchups last year, but San Diego State shot just 28% from the field against Utah State's zone in the first matchup compared to 45% in the second duel, per Synergy. That's a notable difference that could rear its ugly head again. San Diego State is also down two starters, as freshman guard Elzie Harrington (leg) and shot-blocking big man Magoon Gwath (hip) have both been ruled out. The Aztecs have terrific depth, but they are unfailingly inconsistent from 3-point range. If Utah State's zone can coax SDSU to shoot a few more triples than normal and the Aggies hold up on the glass, Utah State will be in good shape. Pick: Utah State -6 -- Isaac Trotter

No. 13 BYU at No. 14 Kansas

4:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): This could be a game college basketball/NBA fans look back on years from now and remember. BYU is 1-3 against ranked opponents with losses to Arizona and UConn -- the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in the country -- coming by a combined five points. Kansas is riding a four-game win streak heading into this matchup, and getting Peterson back for this matchup is key. Pick: Kansas -4 -- Salerno



Kentucky at No. 15 Arkansas

6:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Last season, it was Arkansas that stunned Kentucky as a road favorite. This time around, the script feels like it might get flipped. Kentucky has been struggling, and the Wildcats are coming off an ugly loss against Vanderbilt. A win over Calipari's Razorbacks has a chance to flip the season around. Kentucky keeps this close and covers the spread. Pick: Kentucky +6.5 -- Salerno



Saint Mary's at No. 6 Gonzaga

10:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Gonzaga was able to escape with a two-point win against San Francisco last week. Outside of that, the Zags have been dominant. Since suffering a loss to Michigan, Gonzaga has won its last 11 games. Eight of those wins have been by at least 10 points. Although this rivalry often creates chaos every time these teams play, I expect Gonzaga to win this game by at least 10. Pick: Gonzaga -10 -- Salerno

