The final weekend of the college basketball regular season is here. Teams across the country will have one final game this weekend before the real fun starts with power conference tournaments starting next week in the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Big East and the SEC.

There is plenty of intrigue with Selection Sunday just over one week away. Saturday's college basketball action begins in Stillwater, Oklahoma, when Oklahoma State hosts No. 7 Houston on CBS. That game will be part of a tripleheader on the network, with showdowns between No. 14 Kansas and Kansas State and No. 15 Purdue and Wisconsin coming shortly after.

One of the best rivalries in sports renews at Cameron Indoor Stadium when No. 1 Duke hosts No. 17 North Carolina. This game will be a rematch of one of the best games of the regular season, won by the Tar Heels in upset fashion. After trailing for almost the entire 40 minutes of regulation, UNC star Seth Trimble knocked down a 3-pointer in the final second to give his team a dramatic win.

Reigning national champion Florida wrapped up the SEC regular-season title already, but it is still in contention to earn a No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday. The Gators will face Kentucky in their final game before the SEC Tournament begins next week in Nashville.

What is next for North Carolina after Caleb Wilson's season-ending injury? Isaac Trotter

Our experts have picks for all of Saturday's big games below.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook | All times ET

No. 7 Houston at Oklahoma State

12 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: Oklahoma State's defense can be just too rogue against this Houston backcourt. If JoJo Tugler can stay out of foul trouble, the Cougars could dominate the boards and hold the 'Pokes at arm's length. Pick: Houston -10 (Isaac Trotter)



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander

David Cobb Isaac Trotter Cameron Salerno UH -10 Houston Houston

Houston Houston Houston STRAIGHT-UP Houston Houston

Houston Houston Houston

Kansas State at No. 14 Kansas

2 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: Kansas is coming off a brutal swing through Arizona that saw the Jayhawks go 0-2 with losses by a combined 33 points. But don't get fooled into thinking the Jayhawks are bad enough to be challenged by Kansas State at home. KU won the first meeting by 24 on the road and should have no problem matching that margin on Senior Day inside Allen Fieldhouse. This is the ideal "get right" spot for Kansas entering the Big 12 Tournament, and the Jayhawks should roll to an authoritative victory. Pick: Kansas -17 (David Cobb)

Wisconsin at No. 15 Purdue



4 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: Vroom-vroom guards have given Purdue lots of issues this season, and Wisconsin has two of them in Nick Boyd and John Blackwell. That duo combines for 38 points a night, and they can toggle back and forth depending on who has the best matchup. If the Badgers' bigs can hold their own on the glass and knock down some pick-and-pop treys, the Badgers can hang around in this one. Purdue wins; Wisconsin covers. Pick: Wisconsin +8 (Trotter)



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander

David Cobb Isaac Trotter Cameron Salerno PURDUE -8 Wisconsin Wisconsin

Wisconsin Wisconsin Purdue STRAIGHT-UP Purdue Purdue

Purdue Purdue Purdue

No. 5 Florida at Kentucky



4 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): It's still unclear who is going to earn the final No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday. Duke, Michigan and Arizona seem like locks to remain on the No. 1 line regardless of what happens over the next eight-ish days. There are not many teams playing as well as Florida right now. The Gators will be a dangerous out, regardless of where they ultimately land in the bracket. Florida has won 10 straight games. Kentucky has been one of the most confusing teams in the country. Florida wins this game easily. Pick: Florida -7 (Cameron Salerno)



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander

David Cobb Isaac Trotter Cameron Salerno UF -7 Kentucky Kentucky

Florida Kentucky Florida STRAIGHT-UP Florida Kentucky

Florida Kentucky Florida

No. 17 North Carolina at No. 1 Duke



6:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Just over 24 hours before tip-off, North Carolina announced that star forward Caleb Wilson would miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken thumb in practice. It's a devastating blow for the short- and long-term future of UNC basketball. Wilson was incredible in the first matchup against Duke. Others will have to step up. Duke should be able to finish the regular season at home with a win over its in-state rival. In both of Duke's losses this season, late-game blunders cost them. Duke hasn't lost at home this season, and I expect that to continue this weekend. Still, even without Wilson, UNC keeps this game somewhat close and covers the 16-point spread. Pick: North Carolina +16 (Salerno)

No. 16 Alabama vs. Auburn

8:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): The term "must-win" only applies during the NCAA Tournament when it's quite literally win-or-go-home. Still, it's hard to overstate the importance of this game for Auburn. The Tigers are walking a dangerous line on ending up on the wrong side of the bubble after losing seven of their last nine entering this game. A win over Alabama would go a long way toward securing an at-large berth. Unfortunately for Auburn, I don't think that happens. Alabama wins. Pick: Alabama -9 (Salerno)



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander

David Cobb Isaac Trotter Cameron Salerno ATS (-9) Alabama Alabama

Auburn Auburn Alabama STRAIGHT-UP Alabama Alabama

Auburn Auburn Alabama

Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years.

