College basketball picks, schedule: Predictions against the spread, odds for key top 25 games Saturday

Now this is what we're talking about.

A loaded weekend of college hoops games.

The past few weekends have been just-OK. A good game or three, but that's about it. But now? Now league play has arrived and now we start to get really invested in conference competition and figuring out just who the heck is good in this sport this season. Tantalizing lines await a stuffed Saturday and Sunday schedule of college basketball. Below, our picks and reasoning for why we're picking which teams in which games.

Indiana at No. 15 Maryland, 12 p.m. (Fox) -- Maryland's 11-2 start to its season includes two road losses in December to its toughest opponents yet. But as it opens the 2020 calendar year, I think Maryland will come out wanting to make a statement, which a win over a good IU team can accomplish. The Terps haven't lost at home all season and I think that trend continues. IU backdoor is in play, so I think I'll take the points with IU. Pick: Indiana +7.5 (Kyle Boone)



Georgia at No. 9 Memphis, 1 p.m. (CBS) -- Penny Hardaway has been without two projected starters for much of the season but still has Memphis off to a 12-1 start featuring wins over NC State, Tennessee and Ole Miss. It's been a remarkable run and something that suggests the Tigers are still the AAC favorites even without James Wiseman, who quit the team the week before Christmas. In fact, Memphis is 10-0 without Wiseman and should improve on that after Saturday's home game against Georgia. The only away-from-home victory Tom Crean's Bulldogs have recorded is an 80-77 win over a non-Division I team (Chaminade). So I'll take Memphis to cover this number. Pick: Memphis -8.5 (Gary Parrish)



No. 18 Florida St. at No. 7 Louisville, 2 p.m. (ESPN2) -- Louisville's had a week to stew on its overtime loss to rival Kentucky. Poor Florida State. I think the Cardinals come out looking to unleash their anger in this game and do so successfully. FSU has struggled against good teams on the road and even with a five-game winning streak, its only road win of the season came two months ago. Pick: FSU +6.5 (Kyle Boone)



No. 16 West Virginia at No. 5 Kansas, 4 p.m. (ESPN+) -- Ten points is a lot. Kansas, like every other team in college basketball, hasn't been elite. Winning at Allen Fieldhouse is a big ask for West Virginia, but covering a 10.5-point spread is not. West Virginia will be one of the best frontlines KU faces this season, and Bob Huggins has had success many times before vs. Bill Self. Jayhawks win a fairly close one. Pick: West Virginia +10.5 (Matt Norlander)



No. 2 Duke at Miami, 8 p.m. (ESPN) -- I get nervous taking a double-digit favorite going on the road, but then I look closer and feel more comfortable knowing I'm taking Duke. This team is rolling right now and has won six straight by double-digits dating back to November. Ride the Duke train with confidence. Pick: Duke -10.5 (Kyle Boone)