Thirteen of the teams ranked in this week's AP Top 25 poll will be in action on Tuesday. The slate includes two marquee ranked-on-ranked matchups between No. 5 Duke and No. 10 Illinois and No. 2 Michigan State facing No. 14 Tennessee on the road. The opening day of the Players Era 8 tournament also begins in Las Vegas.

Duke and Illinois suffered their first losses to Michigan State and Texas Tech, respectively, last week. Now, they will face each other in one of the best nonconference games of the 2026-27 season. The Fighting Illini are still without preseason All-American David Mirkovic, while the Blue Devils are set to be at full strength at home.

Michigan State's wire-to-wire win over the Blue Devils in last week's Champions Classic was the most impressive result of the young season. Now, Tom Izzo's Spartans will be tested inside a hostile environment at Food City Center in Knoxville. Tennessee is off to a 3-0 start but hasn't quite lived up to its preseason top-10 ranking.

College basketball rankings: Michigan State jumps in AP Top 25 after win vs. Duke; Kentucky drops out of poll Cameron Salerno

Another game on the schedule worth watching will see No. 20 Arkansas face Indiana at Madison Square Garden. Indiana enters this game 4-0 after wins over Syracuse and Tennessee Tech last week, while the Razorbacks have won back-to-back games since suffering their first loss of the season against Virginia earlier this month.

Let's dive into picks, predictions and expert analysis for this loaded Tuesday college basketball slate.

All times ET

No. 1 Florida vs. Notre Dame

4:30 p.m., Players Era 8 in Las Vegas on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Florida has already been tested twice this season against Miami (neutral site) and Florida State (true road game). Now, the Gators hit the road again for a very intriguing showdown against Notre Dame — a team that is off to a surprising 4-0 start. Florida ranks top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency, per KenPom. The tape tells the same story. Florida can beat teams with its size and physicality. Florida grabs a ton of offensive rebounds and doesn't allow second-chance buckets.

How Notre Dame can pull an upset — and where the Fighting Irish do have the edge — is 3-point shooting. As a team, Notre Dame is shooting a sizzling 47.8% from beyond the arc. I do think this game has the potential to be closer than people think, but I'm still taking Florida to cover the double-digit spread. Pick: Florida -14 -- Cameron Salerno

No. 10 Illinois at No. 5 Duke

7 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Illinois may have the No. 10 label, but this is not the roster of the 10th-best team in America. Starting wing Jake Davis, a 40% sharpshooter, is out with a long-term shoulder injury. All-American forward David Mirkovic (broken foot and appendectomy) will also miss this one. Illinois now has to walk into Cameron with three freshmen in the starting lineup, including two (Ethan Brown and Lincoln Williams), who no one knew a month ago. This is a young team that has had real trouble getting stops and rebounds. Now, it has to face supersized Duke without Davis and Mirkovic, two of the best rebounders on the team. The Blue Devils should be licking their chops after small-but-mighty Texas Tech ripped down 18 offensive rebounds against the Illini.

Illinois' awesome offense will have to put up a big number against Duke to stay in the game. That's easier said than done because Duke doesn't have many individual defenders to pick at. Dame Sarr, John Blackwell and Cayden Boozer are all good (or great) defenders on the perimeter. Duke is also huge up front with Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and Pat Ngongba. Illinois will try to run Duke's bigs to death and use elite spacing to give lottery pick Quentin Coleman and slick-slashing wing Andrej Stojakovic room to shred. They'll make Boumtje Boumtje defend in space, but without splashing 10+ 3-pointers, it's hard to envision Illinois winning this one. Duke is healthier, deeper and more talented right now. I think Duke bounces back in a real way after the Michigan State debacle and gets back to playing the right way. Pick: Duke -7.5 -- Isaac Trotter



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander David Cobb Cameron Salerno Isaac Trotter DUKE -7.5 Illinois Illinois Illinois Duke Duke STRAIGHT-UP Duke Duke Duke Duke Duke

No. 19 Arkansas vs. Indiana



7:30 p.m. on Peacock: Arkansas entered this season with a very talented, but inexperienced roster. The returns over the first four games back are backing that claim. The Razorbacks still haven't played an "A" game yet. This is when it could happen against a very good Indiana team.

Five-star Arkansas guard Jordan Smith Jr. still hasn't had a game that announces himself as one of the elite players in this class. Arkansas coach John Calipari pretty much called his team out after an ugly win over Central Arkansas last week. How will his team respond? How about by beating one of the best nonconference opponents on its schedule? I'll take Arkansas to win. Pick: Arkansas -2.5 -- CS



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander David Cobb Cameron Salerno Isaac Trotter ARK -2 Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas STRAIGHT-UP Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas

No. 2 Michigan State at No. 14 Tennessee

9 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): If you're into spots, this is an all-Vols spot. Tennessee is fresh off an uninspiring five-point win over Tennessee State. Things couldn't be better for Michigan State after plastering Duke last week. And yet, the line is hovering around a possession. The X's and O's matter, too. To beat Michigan State's strong gap-help scheme, you need plenty of shooting. Tennessee has just that in Terrence Hill, Tyler Lundblade, Dai Dai Ames and Juke Harris, who are each capable of drilling three or four triples a night. Michigan State could also hold out breakout sophomore wing Jordan Scott, who is battling a balky shoulder injury. Tennessee's biggest issue so far has been a pretty iffy frontcourt, but Michigan State's front line isn't the most imposing unit to truly pour salt into that wound. I'm not bullish on Tennessee's long-term outlook, but this is a game it finds a way to win on its home floor as long as it keeps Jeremy Fears Jr. from taking 16 free throws. Pick: Tennessee +3.5 -- IT

Auburn vs. West Virginia



Midnight, Wednesday on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): These two teams are built very similarly. Both have quick guards who can really score. Both have reliable role players. Both have a stable of bigs who can play. Auburn lost to Arizona by 11, but it was pretty impressive for long stretches of that game. Auburn's size gave Arizona real issues. I think it can do the same in this one against a West Virginia frontcourt that's solid but not quite on that level. WVU freshman guard Miles Sadler is going to be a heckuva player, but this is the first test that really matters for West Virginia. Getting a brawl against Arizona under its belt should help Auburn in this one. With everything being pretty close to equal, I'll lean on the team with better bigs. That's Auburn by the slimmest of margins. Pick: Auburn -1.5 -- IT