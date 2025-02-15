Selection Sunday is just over four weeks away, and Saturday's slate in college basketball could go a long way toward determining how the bracket shakes out. The day is headlined by one of the biggest regular-season college basketball games in recent memory with No. 1 Auburn traveling on the road against in-state rival No. 2 Alabama.

Auburn checked in at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll earlier this week, while Alabama got the nod as the top-ranked team in the Coaches Poll. The last time a matchup like this occurred between conference foes was during the 2015-16 season when No. 1 Kansas defeated No. 2 Oklahoma 109-106 at Allen Fieldhouse.

College basketball's version of the Iron Bowl may be the marquee matchup of the weekend, but there are plenty of other intriguing games on the slate. The fun begins when No. 7 Purdue hosts No. 16 Wisconsin on CBS in a game that could have Big Ten regular season title implications.

No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 2 Alabama is big for college basketball, but huge for rabid Tiger and Crimson Tide fans John Talty

Speaking of regular season conference championship implications, one of the biggest games in the Big 12 will go down when No. 13 Arizona hosts No. 6 Houston. The Cougars sit at the top of the standings with a 12-1 mark, while Arizona is 11-2.

Odds via SportsLine consensus | All times Eastern

No. 16 Wisconsin at No. 7 Purdue

1 p.m. | CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and Paramount+ with Showtime (try it free) -- This is the only scheduled meeting between the Big Ten foes this season, and it will go a long way toward deciding a regular season conference champion. Purdue's Braden Smith has an argument as the best guard in the country, and a big game for him will be the key to bouncing back from a loss to Michigan earlier this week. Look for Purdue to make a statement at home in front of a rowdy Mackey Arena crowd. Pick: Purdue -5.5 -- Cameron Salerno



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander David Cobb Cameron Salerno Jerry Palm Isaac Trotter Purdue -5.5 Purdue Purdue Wisconsin Purdue Purdue Purdue S/U Purdue Purdue Wisconsin Purdue Purdue Purdue

No. 6 Houston at No. 13 Arizona

2 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) -- Arizona's resurgence during Big 12 play has been one of the more underrated storylines in college basketball. The Wildcats saw their six-game win streak snapped earlier this week against Kansas State on the road but are still in prime position to win the Big 12 regular season title in their first season as a member of the conference. However, they're facing one of the nation's most underrated teams in Houston. The Cougars are tough as nails on the defensive end, and that should propel them to a win on the road. Prediction: Houston -5 -- Salerno



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander David Cobb Cameron Salerno Jerry Palm Isaac Trotter UH -1.5 Arizona Arizona Houston Houston Houston Houston S/U Arizona Arizona Houston Houston Houston Houston

No. 1 Auburn at No. 2 Alabama

4 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) -- Auburn has the game's best player in Johni Broome. The National Player of the Year candidate is averaging a double-double and is an unstoppable force on the interior. He and fellow big man Dylan Cardwell combine to comprise the best duo of rim protectors in college basketball. They will make getting clean looks around the basket difficult for the Crimson Tide, who could then become overly reliant on the outside shot. The problem is that Auburn boasts the best 3-point defense in the SEC, as league opponents are shooting just 28.8% from beyond the arc against the Tigers. Pick: Auburn +1.5 -- David Cobb



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander David Cobb Cameron Salerno Jerry Palm Isaac Trotter Bama -1.5 Auburn Alabama Auburn Alabama Auburn Auburn S/U Auburn Alabama Auburn Alabama Auburn Auburn

No. 22 Mississippi State at No. 19 Ole Miss

6 p.m. | ESPN2, fuboTV (Try for free) -- The first matchup between the in-state rivals was box office. Mississippi State pulled off a dramatic win against Ole Miss in overtime behind a big performance from Riley Kugel. If this game is like the first, fans are in for a treat. Mississippi State covers and wins outright on the road. Prediction: Mississippi State +5.5 -- Salerno

No. 15 Kentucky at Texas

8 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) -- Kentucky is coming off one of the biggest wins of its season at home over Tennessee. Since dropping four of its last five games in SEC play, Kentucky has now won back-to-back games over South Carolina and Tennessee. Texas is entering the danger zone of its season and a Quad 1 victory would be a huge boost to its résumé. Even though Kentucky may be shorthanded, the Wildcats cover and win outright on the road. Prediction: Kentucky +1.5 -- Salerno



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander David Cobb Cameron Salerno Jerry Palm Isaac Trotter Texas -1.5 Kentucky Kentucky Texas Kentucky Kentucky Texas S/U Kentucky Kentucky Texas Kentucky Kentucky Texas

Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years.

