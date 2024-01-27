Saturday features 19 teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 in action as part of a loaded college basketball schedule. The day's top game takes place in Ames, Iowa, when No. 23 Iowa State hosts No. 7 Kansas in a marquee-ranked matchup on CBS.

Iowa State's clash with Kansas is one of two ranked-on-ranked games this weekend. The other features No. 11 Oklahoma hosting Big 12 leading Texas Tech in another highly anticipated Big 12 showdown.

Other big games this weekend include No. 12 Duke hosting Clemson, No. 9 Arizona looking to get back on track against Oregon and No. 6 Kentucky traveling to face Arkansas in a hostile road environment.

After Auburn fell to Alabama earlier this week, there is only one team in a Big Six conference still perfect in league play. That team would be No. 3 North Carolina, which travels to Tallahassee, Florida, to take on Florida State in one of the first games of the day.

Odds via SportsLine consensus | All times Eastern

No. 9 Arizona at Oregon

5:30 p.m. | Fox, fuboTV (Try for free) -- Arizona is one of the biggest mysteries in this sport right now. The Wildcats can look like perennial national championship contenders one night and look like a team destined for another early-round exit in the NCAA Tournament the following day. The Wildcats just dropped their third conference game to an unranked opponent and now have to travel to Oregon to face the Ducks, an NCAA Tournament hopeful. While this game is bound to be close, Arizona has yet to lose consecutive games in three seasons under coach Tommy Lloyd. That streak will stay alive, but Oregon will keep it close. Prediction: Oregon +4.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Jerry Palm Cameron Salerno UA -4.5 Oregon Arizona Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon S/U Arizona Arizona Oregon Arizona Arizona Arizona

No. 6 Kentucky at Arkansas

6 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) -- My gut feeling: Arkansas will cover when the Razorbacks host Kentucky this weekend. Bud Walton Arena is one of the toughest places to play in the country, and it's desperation time for Eric Musselman and company after the Razorbacks lost their fifth SEC game in blowout fashion to Ole Miss on Wednesday. Kentucky is coming off its worst showing in over a month, so there's definitely some reason to believe the Wildcats will bounce back, too. Kentucky will win this game, but Arkansas will keep it close until the end. Prediction: Arkansas +6



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Jerry Palm Cameron Salerno UK -6 Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Kentucky Kentucky Arkansas S/U Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky

No. 7 Kansas at No. 23 Iowa State

1:30 p.m. | CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free) -- It's hard to predict which Kansas team will show up this weekend. Will it be the team considered one of the favorites to win the national title ... or will it be a team that has looked lackluster against inferior competition? The whole CBS panel picked against Iowa State last week when everyone took TCU straight-up and against the spread. While this game has upset potential written all over it, this is a spot for Kansas to get back on track. Prediction: Kansas +3.5

No. 20 Texas Tech at No. 11 Oklahoma

2 p.m. | ESPN+ -- Texas Tech has been surprising. The Red Raiders are alone at the top of the Big 12 and just bounced back from their only conference loss against Houston by knocking off No. 20 BYU at home. Oklahoma was picked to finish 12th in the preseason poll and now finds itself ranked No. 11. Look for Siena transfer guard Javian McCollum to have a bounce-back performance for the Sooners at home. Prediction: Oklahoma -4

Clemson at No. 12 Duke

4 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) -- After a head-scratching performance in a loss to Pitt last weekend, Duke struggled midway through the second half in the following game against Louisville before pulling away at the end for a 14-point win. In that game, Duke guard Tyrese Proctor scored a career-high 24 points and four other players finished in double-figures. As for this game, it will be a battle of star big men when Duke's Kyle Filipowski goes up against Clemson's PJ Hall. If the Blue Devils have aspirations of chasing down North Carolina in the ACC standings, they will have to take care of business at home. Prediction: Duke -7



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Jerry Palm Cameron Salerno DUKE -7 Clemson Clemson Duke Clemson Clemson Duke S/U Duke Duke Duke Duke Duke Duke

Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years.