Texas v Kansas
Getty Images

You may be in need of an excuse for your significant other on Saturday as you do nothing but sit around and watch college basketball from early-afternoon until the wee hours of Sunday morning on the East Coast? Have no fear, because I come bearing free advice. Just whisper these three magic words into their ear, and I guarantee the hair on their neck is bound to stand up as they come to understand: This is March.

That's right, baby. March is here! Saturday represents the final full slate of action among the major conferences for the regular season before postseason play. Drama abounds across the country this weekend as teams look to improve their final standing in league races while making one last push for the NCAA Tournament

For many, that involves efforts to improve seeding. For some, that involves playing off the bubble and into the main bracket. The stakes, as always, are high with Selection Sunday just over a week away. As such, I've convened our team of experts to make predictions both straight up and against the spread for all the day's biggest games below. 

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook | All times Eastern

No. 25 Pittsburgh at No. 16 Miami

Featured Game | Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MIAMI
-295
BET NOW
-8
-110
BET NOW
o155.5
-110
BET NOW
PITT
+245
BET NOW
+8
-110
BET NOW
u155.5
-110
BET NOW

6 p.m. | ACC Network,  fuboTV (Try for free) -- Pitt won the first matchup between these two teams in a close one on Pitt's home floor. I think the same result will be true Saturday of the second meeting with the home team again squeaking by in a close one. Winner gets at least a share of the ACC crown, so Miami fans should have the Watsco Center rocking. Prediction: Pitt +6 -- Boone


player headshot
Gary Parrish
player headshot
Matt Norlander
player headshot
Kyle Boone
player headshot
David Cobb
player headshot
Chip Patterson
player headshot
Jerry Palm
ATS
Miami
Miami
Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh
Miami
S/U
Miami
Miami
Miami
Miami
Pittsburgh
Miami

Duke at North Carolina

Featured Game | North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Duke Blue Devils
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UNC
-185
BET NOW
-4
-110
BET NOW
o143
-110
BET NOW
DUKE
+165
BET NOW
+4
-110
BET NOW
u143
-110
BET NOW

6:30 p.m. | ESPN,  fuboTV (Try for free) -- UNC is scratching and clawing for its NCAA Tournament life, and a win over Duke might just clinch a spot in the field. How sweet would that be to do against a rival like Duke? This Tar Heels team has underwhelmed all season, but they know the stakes, and I expect they'll play like a win gets them dancing and a loss may send them to the NIT. Prediction: UNC -2.5 -- Boone


player headshot
Gary Parrish
player headshot
Matt Norlander
player headshot
Kyle Boone
player headshot
David Cobb
player headshot
Chip Patterson
player headshot
Jerry Palm
ATS
Duke
Duke
N. Carolina
N. Carolina
N. Carolina
Duke
S/U
Duke
Duke
N. Carolina
N. Carolina
N. Carolina
Duke

No. 8 Arizona at No. 4 UCLA

Featured Game | UCLA Bruins vs. Arizona Wildcats
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UCLA
-235
BET NOW
-5.5
-110
BET NOW
o148
-110
BET NOW
ARIZ
+192
BET NOW
+5.5
-110
BET NOW
u148
-110
BET NOW

10 p.m. | ESPN,  fuboTV (Try for free) -- UCLA is the better team and gets the better matchup at home inside Pauley Pavilion with a chance to solidify its NCAA Tournament resume for one of the last times as it makes a bid to be a top-two seed. The Bruins will be ready. Arizona's a feisty bunch that'll put up a good fight, though, especially after failing to defend its Pac-12 crown successfully from a season ago. 'Zona covers, Bruins survive. Prediction: Arizona +5.5 -- Boone


player headshot
Gary Parrish
player headshot
Matt Norlander
player headshot
Kyle Boone
player headshot
David Cobb
player headshot
Chip Patterson
player headshot
Jerry Palm
ATS
Arizona
Arizona
Arizona
Arizona
UCLA
Arizona
S/U
UCLA
UCLA
UCLA
UCLA
UCLA
Arizona

Stanford at Oregon

4 p.m. | CBS, CBSSports.comCBS Sports App (Free) -- Oregon's NCAA Tournament hopes are just a faint flicker at this point. But if the Ducks can get on a run and make some noise in the Pac-12 Tournament, then perhaps they have a chance. There is talent on the roster and some fuel should be in the tank to care care of business against a Stanford team that won the first meeting back on Jan. 21. Prediction: Oregon -7 -- Cobb


player headshot
Gary Parrish
player headshot
Matt Norlander
player headshot
Kyle Boone
player headshot
David Cobb
player headshot
Chip Patterson
player headshot
Jerry Palm
ATS
Oregon
Oregon
Oregon
Oregon
Oregon
Oregon
SU
Oregon
Oregon
Oregon
Oregon
Oregon
Oregon

No. 3 Kansas at No. 9 Texas

Featured Game | Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas Jayhawks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TEXAS
-165
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
o150.5
-110
BET NOW
KANSAS
+145
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
u150.5
-110
BET NOW

4 p.m. | ESPN,  fuboTV (Try for free) -- Kansas has already clinched the outright Big 12 regular-season championship, and while Bill Self said he intends to play his stars in this one ahead of postseason play, it's a game where KU clearly isn't as motivated as it would be if something real was on the line. Texas, meanwhile, is still fighting for postseason positioning in the Big 12 tourney. So at home with KU coming to town, I think the Longhorns win this in a close one. Prediction: Kansas +2.5 -- Boone


player headshot
Gary Parrish
player headshot
Matt Norlander
player headshot
Kyle Boone
player headshot
David Cobb
player headshot
Chip Patterson
player headshot
Jerry Palm
ATS
Kansas
Texas
Kansas
Kansas
Texas
Kansas
S/U
Kansas
Texas
Texas
Kansas
Texas
Kansas

No. 23 Kentucky at Arkansas

Featured Game | Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARK
-225
BET NOW
-4.5
-110
BET NOW
o142.5
-110
BET NOW
UK
+185
BET NOW
+4.5
-110
BET NOW
u142.5
-110
BET NOW

2 p.m. | CBS, CBSSports.comCBS Sports App (Free) -- Arkansas should play with a sense of desperation as the Razorbacks look to avoid entering the postseason on a three-game losing streak. While they are on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble entering the weekend, a loss could make things interesting heading into the SEC Tournament. Kentucky has some health questions at guard with both Sahvir Wheeler and Cason Wallace nursing injuries, and the Wildcats struggled mightily in this matchup back on Feb. 7. With Arkansas' home crowd behind it, look for the Razorbacks to handle business and pick up their 20th win. Prediction: Arkansas -4.5 -- Cobb


player headshot
Gary Parrish
player headshot
Matt Norlander
player headshot
Kyle Boone
player headshot
David Cobb
player headshot
Chip Patterson
player headshot
Jerry Palm
ATS
Arkansas
Kentucky
Arkansas
Arkansas
Kentucky
Arkansas
S/U
Arkansas
Arkansas
Arkansas
Arkansas
Arkansas
Arkansas

No. 2 Alabama at No. 24 Texas A&M

Featured Game | Texas A&M Aggies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TEXAM
-125
BET NOW
-1.5
-110
BET NOW
o154.5
-110
BET NOW
BAMA
+105
BET NOW
+1.5
-110
BET NOW
u154.5
-110
BET NOW

Noon | CBS, CBSSports.comCBS Sports App (Free) -- Alabama has made a habit of playing close games recently while dealing with off-court distractions. The Crimson Tide clinched the outright SEC title with an overtime win over Auburn on Wednesday in what had to be an emotionally and physically draining environment. Meanwhile, the Aggies are coming off a Tuesday win over Ole Miss and now have a chance to make a national statement by knocking off the Crimson Tide at home to close the regular season. Look for A&M to capitalize. Prediction: Texas A&M +1.5 -- David Cobb


player headshot
Gary Parrish
player headshot
Matt Norlander
player headshot
Kyle Boone
player headshot
David Cobb
player headshot
Chip Patterson
player headshot
Jerry Palm
ATS
Texas A&M
Texas A&M
Alabama
Texas A&M
Texas A&M
Alabama
S/U
Texas A&M
Texas A&M
Alabama
Texas A&M
Texas A&M
Alabama

Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years. 