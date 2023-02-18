College basketball season begins in the shadows of college football season and is frequently an afterthought during the NFL. With the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror and Selection Sunday less than a month away, it's time for the sport to shine on its own now as the stakes are high and the drama is thick while teams push to either make the NCAA Tournament or improve their seeding within the field.

There will be plenty of that to go around on Saturday with major conference clashes across America from early afternoon to late in the evening. No. 18 Creighton and No. 20 UConn are in action as they chase Marquette in the Big East hunt against St. John'sw and Seton Hall, respectively. No. 10 Tennessee faces a desperate Kentucky team in Rupp Arena, while Illinois gets a fiesty No. 14 Indiana team inside Assembly Hall. That's just a sampling of the goodies!

In the Big 12, there's even more action with No. 9 Baylor facing No. 5 Kansas in the only top-10 showdown of the slate. That comes after one of only two ranked vs. ranked matchups on the day also in the Big 12 with a 2 p.m. ET tip between No. 19 Iowa State at No. 12 Kansas State.

Seton Hall at No. 20 UConn

Noon | Fox, fuboTV (Try for free) -- UConn lost by a point when it faced Seton Hall last month in Newark, New Jersey, but this Huskies team has snapped its slump and emerged back into the form that made it a top-five team earlier in the season. They've lost just once all season inside Gampel Pavilion and notched some massive wins, so I'm expecting that trend continues. Prediction: UConn -10 -- Boone





No. 10 Tennessee at Kentucky

1 p.m. | CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free) -- Tennessee found its mojo again by knocking off top-ranked Alabama on Wednesday. The Volunteers will be riding high into Rupp Arena as they seek revenge for an embarrassing home loss to the Wildcats from last month. UK has been vulnerable at home this season and Tennessee has three victories inside the venue under eighth-year coach Rick Barnes. Look for the Vols to shoot better than they did in the first meeting and come out with a convincing win. Prediction: Tennessee -2 -- Cobb



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Chip Patterson Jerry Palm ATS Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Tennessee Kentucky Tennessee S/U Tennessee Kentucky Kentucky Tennessee Kentucky Tennessee

Oklahoma at No. 6 Texas

2 p.m. | ESPN+, fuboTV (Try for free) -- OU isn't laying down just yet despite four double-digit losses to open February; it smacked Kansas State last week and showed it still has the talent on both sides to be competitive. On the road against this top-10 Texas team would be a tall ask for it to get into the win column again, but this is a rivalry game, after all. The Sooners will keep this within the number. Prediction: Oklahoma +10.5 -- Boone



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Chip Patterson Jerry Palm ATS Texas Texas Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Texas S/U Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas

No. 19 Iowa State at No. 12 Kansas State

2 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) -- If I'm going on a ledge for a potential upset this weekend, this is the one on which I'm willing to teeter out. Kansas State has stumbled hard of late with four losses in its last five games, including in consecutive outings to the next-to-last and last-place teams in the league: Texas Tech and OU. K-State tends to be a tough out in Manhattan, but Iowa State knocked this team off several weeks ago in Ames and could do the same here. Prediction: Iowa State +3 -- Boone

No. 9 Baylor at No. 5 Kansas

4 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) -- An argument could be made that Baylor -- not Kansas or Texas, but Baylor -- has looked and played like the best team in the Big 12 over the last month. BartTorvik.com's data seems to back that up. I'm not picking KU to stumble on its home floor given the edge it has in Lawrence, Kansas, but the Bears keeping this within the number and covering is my play here. Very even matchup between two of the best teams in the sport, so I'll take the team that's getting points. Prediction: Baylor +5 -- Boone



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Chip Patterson Jerry Palm ATS Baylor Baylor Baylor Baylor Kansas Kansas S/U Kansas Kansas Kansas Baylor Kansas Kansas

