Eleven of the teams ranked in the latest AP Top 25 poll will be in action Tuesday, as conference title races ramp up with less than a month remaining until Selection Sunday. The headliner of the slate will be a battle of Big Ten foes when No. 1 Michigan faces No. 7 Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Michigan jumped Arizona this week for the top spot in the AP poll for the first time since January 2013. However, the Wolverines' last stint as the No. 1 team in the country was short-lived, as Michigan lost to then-No. 3 Indiana. The Wolverines dropped back to No. 3 the following week.

Not only does Michigan face Purdue on Tuesday, but the Wolverines also have a clash with No. 3 Duke on Saturday in one of the best weekends of hoops on the calendar this season.

No. 16 North Carolina has a key showdown against in-state rival NC State later in the day. The Tar Heels will be without star freshman Caleb Wilson for that game and the foreseeable future after the projected top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft fractured his hand.

Elsewhere in the ACC, No. 21 Louisville will look to stay hot against SMU on the road. No. 22 Miami (Ohio) will also be in action against Massachusetts. The Redhawks are the final undefeated team remaining in Division I basketball.

No. 1 Michigan at No. 7 Purdue

6:30 p.m. on Peacock: In almost every other week, this game would earn the distinction of the best game of the week in college basketball. That's not the case here, as this isn't even Michigan's most anticipated game of the schedule this week. Still, this game has huge implications for the Big Ten regular-season title race. The Wolverines have an opportunity to create more separation at the top and make it increasingly difficult for any other team to catch them. Michigan is the best team in college basketball. Even in a hostile environment like Mackey Arena, the Wolverines don't get caught looking ahead to Saturday and win this game. Pick: Michigan -1.5



No. 16 North Carolina at North Carolina State



7 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): North Carolina is still figuring out its identity without Wilson on the floor. Last weekend against Pitt, UNC had to play without Wilson and star big man Henri Veesaar, but was able to come away with a 14-point win. It remains unclear if Veesaar will play on Tuesday and that will be a major storyline to monitor. If he can't go, look for Jarin Stevenson to step up. He had 19 points against Pitt last weekend. Even if Veesaar doesn't play, UNC pulls off the upset against its in-state foe. Pick: North Carolina +6.5

No. 21 Louisville at SMU

7 p.m. on ESPN2, fuboTV (try for free): With Mikel Brown Jr. back, Louisville is a different team. Since Brown returned to the lineup last month, the Cardinals are 6-1, with the lone loss coming against Duke. Brown already went up against SMU last month in his third game back, finishing with 20 points. I'm expecting Brown to have another big night on offense. He has shot 14 of 21 from the 3-point line in his last two games, including going a perfect 16 of 16 from the free-throw line. Louisville wins on the road. Pick: Louisville -3.5



Georgia at Kentucky

9 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Even as we head into March, Kentucky remains one of the toughest teams to figure out and project long-term. The highs are high, and the lows are … well, low. As cliché as it sounds, Kentucky's ceiling is high, but its floor is all over the place. Still, Kentucky should be able to take business at home against Georgia. Pick: Kentucky -6.5



No. 9 Nebraska at Iowa



9 p.m. on Big Ten Network, fuboTV (try for free): Iowa is coming off back-to-back losses against Maryland and Purdue. Before that, the Hawkeyes were playing their best basketball of the season during a six-game win streak. Iowa has just two wins against Quad 1 opponents this season and this is a big opportunity to add a top 10 win to its resume. Pick: Iowa -1.5



