Duke and Kentucky play on Tuesday night, and yet their games are nowhere near nationally relevant. In a topsy-turvy season, both teams are a shell of what we've come to expect from them over the years as perennial contenders in their respective conferences.

The Blue Devils are 7-7 and seeing their tourney chances slip away in real- time. The Wildcats, at 5-12, are pushing closer to an historically dreadful season. The odds both miss the Big Dance at this point appear astronomically high.

But that's the beauty of gambling. You can bet on the best or worst teams in the sport all the same. It may even help numb the pain of a lost season. So as Tuesday's slate comes into our focus, we're here for you, Duke and Kentucky fans, to help you manage the pain all the same.

Some of our staff is expecting the the Wildcats and/or the Blue Devils to bounce back. Others, not so much. Below are our staff's picks for the slate ahead. All times Eastern.

Notre Dame at Duke



When: 4:30 p.m. | Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Duke won by 10 the last time these two teams met on Notre Dame's turf. Since, ND has gone 5-7 and Duke has gone 4-5. So it doesn't appear as if either team has materially changed. Therefore, I'll stick with Duke posting the sweep. Cameron Indoor Stadium hasn't provided Duke the same advantage it has in recent years but it'll be the tie-breaker for me in a game I figure to be close. Can't imagine it dropping three straight for a second time this season. Prediction: Duke 71, Notre Dame 67 -- Kyle Boone

Arkansas at Kentucky



When: 7 p.m. | Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

With losses in six of its last seven -- including a three-game losing streak -- Kentucky has all but assuredly played its way out of the tournament, barring an SEC tourney clinching ticket. But that doesn't tell the whole story of UK. Sure, its offense has been bad. And sure, its freshmen haven't played like UK freshmen normally do. But this team has been very close to toppling good teams, case being during its recent three game skid it has either led or come very close to doing so at various points against ranked Tennessee, ranked Missouri and ranked Alabama. At home, with their backs against the wall, I actually don't mind betting the Wildcats as a home dog to win it straight up. Prediction: Kentucky 67, Arkansas 64. -- Kyle Boone



When: 7 p.m. | Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan

TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

This isn't a vintage Sparty team by any stretch, but they have in recent games showed real signs of life despite four losses over their last five games. If they're going to make a run for the postseason, it's now. So at home, against a below .500 Penn State team, and finally at full strength, I like Tom Izzo's team in a tight one. Prediction: Michigan State 75, Penn State 70. -- Kyle Boone

No. 14 West Virginia at No. 7 Texas Tech

When: 9 p.m. | Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

West Virginia won by one point the last time it faced Texas Tech back in February. The game ended with a frenetic WVU comeback as Tech upchucked a 12 point lead with under 7 minutes to play. That is not something the Red Raiders under Chris Beard are known to do. And I'm betting they'll come out wanting to get that sour taste out of their mouths. Another close one but this one goes in favor of TTU. Prediction: Texas Tech 71, West Virginia 68. -- Kyle Boone

No. 19 Creighton at Georgetown



When: 9 p.m. | Where: McDonough Arena in Washington

TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder) | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Requires authentication)

OTT: CBS Sports App (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast)



Creighton fell in a stunner at home to Georgetown less than a week ago in a game where it lost the turnover battle, got out-offensed from deep and struggled to score effectively. That doesn't happen often for Creighton, much less in games involving Georgetown. We know the Hoyas can be plenty feisty, as that game proved, but this is a spot for the Bluejays to get some revenge. Prediction: Creighton 75, Georgetown 70. -- Kyle Boone



