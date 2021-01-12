With the college football season *officially* in our rearview as of Monday night, college hoops *officially* takes center stage starting Tuesday. And boy oh boy are we lucky that a loaded midweek slate is upon us.

Even with several big games getting postponed because of COVID-19 issues, most notably West Virginia at Baylor, Tuesday brings us opportunities to see two ranked-on-ranked matchups, No. 6 Kansas on the road as a very narrow favorite, and Kentucky in a big spot trying to hold serve against a surging Alabama squad.

We've got picks from our college hoops panel to usher in the momentous occasion, so join me as we take a stroll through the schedule with some picks straight up and against the spread.

No. 9 Wisconsin at No. 7 Michigan

When: 7 p.m. | Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

There are just two teams in college basketball this season that boast a top 10 offense and a top 10 defense in KenPom's adjusted efficiency metrics. One is 11-0 Baylor, which has trounced its opponents by a college basketball leading 27.8 points. The other is Wisconsin. That's the challenge the Badgers present to Michigan as they head to Ann Arbor. And yet ... I'm going to lay the points with the Wolverines. A perfect 10-0 on the season, they've now notched consecutive blowout wins over ranked Big Ten opponents, and seem to be finding their stride as they prep for their first top-10 foe of the season. Prediction: Michigan 69, Wisconsin 61. -- Kyle Boone



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Kyle Boone David Cobb ATS Michigan Wisconsin Michigan Michigan Wisconsin S/U Michigan Wisconsin Michigan Michigan Wisconsin

No. 19 Duke at No. 20 Virginia Tech

When: 7 p.m. | Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

TV: ACC Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Duke's shaken off some of its early-season rust to reel off three-straight wins to open ACC play. But I'm not buying that this team has totally figured things out, nor is Vegas as it enters this one as a slight underdog, and nor should you. Not against an experienced, savvy Virginia Tech team on the road. And especially with freshman Jalen Johnson still sidelined. Think it'll be a close one, but don't think Duke has the horses to win or keep it within the margin. Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, Duke 65. -- Kyle Boone

No. 6 Kansas at Oklahoma State

When: 8 p.m. | Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Live stream: ESPN+

This should be a tighter game than people expect. Kansas barely scooted past Oklahoma at home this weekend, and is less than two weeks removed from taking a beating at the hands of Texas. But its experience and backcourt star power should be enough in this one. The big X-factor here is how KU guards OSU freshman sensation Cade Cunningham and how he responds. Teams are locking in on him and shrinking the floor, daring others to step up. Yet it wouldn't be at all surprising to see him have a big game to carry the Pokes in his first career matchup against a top-10 team. Prediction: Kansas 71, Oklahoma State 65. -- Kyle Boone

Alabama at Kentucky

When: 9 p.m. | Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Kentucky has seemingly turned a corner after a dreadful 1-6 start to its season, winning its last three and blowing out Florida on the road over the weekend. Yet Alabama presents real challenges UK may struggle with. It has an experienced, deep backcourt that comes in waves, and a stopper in Herbert Jones who can lock up on the defensive end of the court. This'll be a real test for UK and I'm betting Bama comes out on top. Prediction: Alabama 70, Kentucky 66. -- Kyle Boone



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Kyle Boone David Cobb ATS Alabama Alabama Kentucky Alabama Alabama S/U Alabama Alabama Kentucky Alabama Alabama

Syracuse at North Carolina

When: 9 p.m. | Where: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

North Carolina's won its last two in ACC to get back to .500 in ACC play. Syracuse has won four of its last five with a home loss to Pitt sprinkled in. I'm just not convinced Syracuse's streak is something worth putting stock into, given those wins in that span all came against teams ranked sub-100 at KenPom. I'll take the Tar Heels to win but Cuse to cover. They've really got something with freshman big man Day'Ron Sharpe, and this may be a game where he just unleashes down low. Prediction: North Carolina 69, Syracuse 67. -- Kyle Boone

