Saturday is setting up to be a big day for college hoops. And if it goes anything like the week that was, we could be in for a wild one.

We've already seen 10 ranked teams -- including five in the top-10 and eight in the top-16 -- take losses this week in the sport. So with 17 ranked teams in action Saturday, there's bound to be some high-profile teams stumble in similar fashion.

On tap for the day include ranked matchups in the SEC, Big 12 and Big Ten with real conference title implications at stake as the regular season slowly grinds to a halt.

Our staff has convened once again to lay out our picks for the day ahead, so keep scrolling to get against the spread and straight up advice to fade or follow as you wish.

No. 10 Alabama at No. 18 Missouri

When: Noon | Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

TV: ESPN

Alabama has been the home base for Covertown, USA, of late. It has covered in 10 of its last 12 and 12 of its 19 games this season. More to the point, it has been terrific on the road against the spread, covering the number in four of its five away games. So give me some Crimson Tide here. They're facing a Mizzou team that's played two consecutive down-to-the-wire games and is surely shot. That's a recipe for success for an Alabama team that is going to run up and down the floor at a frenetic pace. Prediction: Alabama 81, Missouri 70 -- Kyle Boone



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Kyle Boone David Cobb BAMA -3 Alabama Missouri Alabama Alabama Alabama S/U Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama

No. 19 Wisconsin at No. 12 Illinois

When: 2:30 p.m. | Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

TV: Fox

There's nothing about Wisconsin's recent stretch of games to suggest it can go on the road and pull off an upset here. But there's everything about Wisconsin under Greg Gard in recent history to suggest it can do exactly that. The Badgers are 17-4 in regular season games the last three seasons under Gard in February and March. And, specifically against Illinois, they have won 15 of their last 16 meetings against the Illini, with the lone loss last season snapping a 15-game winning streak against the Illini. Prediction: Wisconsin 69, Illinois 67 -- Kyle Boone



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Kyle Boone David Cobb ILL -4 Illinois Wisconsin Illinois Wisconsin Illinois S/U Illinois Wisconsin Illinois Wisconsin Illinois

No. 23 Kansas at No. 17 West Virginia



When: 2 p.m. | Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: CBS

OTT: CBS Sports App (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast)



Kansas struggles on the road, and West Virginia is out for revenge after a poor defensive effort against the Jayhawks in December. Look for the Mountaineers to hold KU under 65 this time and potentially drop them from the top 25 for the first time since the 2008-09 season. Prediction: West Virginia 79, Kansas 71 -- David Cobb

Washington at Oregon



When: 4 p.m. | Where: Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

TV: CBS

OTT: CBS Sports App (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast)



Oregon is still finding its groove after having to pause due to COVID-19 issues, and Washington has shown flashes of offensive explosively. The Ducks are the pick to win straight up, but don't be surprised if the Huskies cover the 14-point spread. Prediction: Oregon 75, Washington 68 -- David Cobb



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Kyle Boone David Cobb OREG -14 Washington Oregon Washington Oregon Washington S/U Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon

North Carolina at Duke



When: 6 p.m. | Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

TV: ESPN

Duke is playing better basketball of late. The two-point road loss to Miami aside, it looks like it is starting to turn a corner as freshman Jalen Johnson comes on strong. So with Johnson's emergence and Matthew Hurt's continued All-ACC production, Duke at home against its in-state rival -- in which it has won three-straight in the series -- is my lean here. Might be the last chance to really establish its NCAA Tournament credentials and I don't think Duke goes down quietly. Prediction: Duke 70, UNC 64 -- Kyle Boone

No. 11 Tennessee at Kentucky



When: 8 p.m. | Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

TV: ESPN

Between the two standout defensive units and the two struggling offensive units of Kentucky and Tennessee, this game has a real first to 60 wins type vibe. In that context, I actually think UK has a fighting shot, its defined struggles aside. It has managed to hang around in tight games against good teams this season on several occasions, and Tennessee is 4-3 in games decided by single digits. So if ever there was a time UK finally -- finally -- got a breakthrough, perhaps it's against a Vols team that's cooled off after a strong start to SEC play. Prediction: Kentucky 60, Tennessee 59 -- Kyle Boone



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Kyle Boone David Cobb UT -4 Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Kentucky Kentucky S/U Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Kentucky Kentucky

