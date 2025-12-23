The holiday break for colleges across the country offers an inflection point to deduce what we've learned and predict what's to come. For the past two seasons, I've started to separate college basketball's best players into various archetypes to better understand what they actually bring to the floor.

Archetypes aren't set in stone for everyone, but we have settled on the following 10 buckets:

Initiator point guard : They can score, but most importantly, they are on the floor to make others better. Think of the Hall of Famer, Chris Paul.

: They can score, but most importantly, they are on the floor to make others better. Think of the Hall of Famer, Chris Paul. Combo guard : These guards can play on or off the ball and do a little bit of everything offensively. Think about the king Walter Clayton Jr.

: These guards can play on or off the ball and do a little bit of everything offensively. Think about the king Walter Clayton Jr. Shooting guard : These guards are snipers. Their job is to hit 3s and create space for others using their gravity. Think of sweet-shooting Klay Thompson.

: These guards are snipers. Their job is to hit 3s and create space for others using their gravity. Think of sweet-shooting Klay Thompson. True wing : These wings can do everything offensively, and the best ones can defend multiple positions. Think of the explosive Terrence Shannon Jr.

: These wings can do everything offensively, and the best ones can defend multiple positions. Think of the explosive Terrence Shannon Jr. Scorer/creator : These guys walk onto the floor trying to get buckets and can usually get 20 whenever they want. Think old friend Caleb Love.

: These guys walk onto the floor trying to get buckets and can usually get 20 whenever they want. Think old friend Caleb Love. Off-ball wing/4 : These wings can guard multiple positions, but they tend to have a smaller role offensively, usually operating as a spacer, cutter or play-finisher. Think Alex Karaban (spoiler!).

: These wings can guard multiple positions, but they tend to have a smaller role offensively, usually operating as a spacer, cutter or play-finisher. Think Alex Karaban (spoiler!). Wing handler : These wings tend to be primary on-ball creators who can run pick-and-rolls or even do some backdowns. Think former Duke stud Cooper Flagg.

: These wings tend to be primary on-ball creators who can run pick-and-rolls or even do some backdowns. Think former Duke stud Cooper Flagg. Stretch 4/big : These bigs tend to play on the perimeter. They don't have to shoot 3-pointers, but it usually helps the offense when they can stretch the floor. Think ex-Villanova star Eric Dixon.

: These bigs tend to play on the perimeter. They don't have to shoot 3-pointers, but it usually helps the offense when they can stretch the floor. Think ex-Villanova star Eric Dixon. Small-ball big : These bigs can guard multiple frontcourt positions easily and do a bunch of dirty work inside. They tend to have good, not great, measurables. Think Texas Tech's JT Toppin (spoiler, part two!).

: These bigs can guard multiple frontcourt positions easily and do a bunch of dirty work inside. They tend to have good, not great, measurables. Think Texas Tech's JT Toppin (spoiler, part two!). True 5: These centers tend to have excellent positional size and almost always defend opposing centers. Think of Creighton's All-Timer Ryan Kalkbrenner.

So, which college basketball players are best at their position? We are not extrapolating out to NBA potential. This is simply factoring what we've seen through the first two months of the season and projecting what we will see over the next three-month sprint.

Obviously, numerous players can fit in multiple different buckets, but we tried to find the role that they will most likely play for their respective teams. That means some buckets are more stocked than others.

Let's dive in.

Initiator point guard

1. Braden Smith, Purdue: Smith is leading the country in dimes while shooting 42% from 3-point range. What else do you need to see? Purdue's version of CP3 keeps on chuggin'.

2. Bennett Stirtz, Iowa: You can nit-pick Stirtz's showings against razor-tough defenses like Iowa State or Michigan State, but overall, the Drake transfer has been excellent. He's shooting 42% from 3-point range and owns a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. He is the sole creator for everything Iowa is doing these days.

3. Jaden Bradley, Arizona: Bradley is Arizona's bulldog leader. He is a torrid on-ball defender who has refined his offensive craft and is ice-cold in the clutch.

4. Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State: Lipsey looks healthy and that's a massive boon for this Iowa State club. His burst is back which helps him collapse defenses and create advantages left and right. Lipsey has totaled 52 assists to just six turnovers. That's ludicrous. Oh, and he brings his hard hat on the defensive end every single night.

5. Christian Anderson, Texas Tech: Anderson has shifted into the go-to handler and has utterly thrived in every way. He is a net-shredder from downtown, and the decision-making in pick-and-rolls is on point. No player is averaging more points in ball screens than Anderson (9.3), and he's creating north of 42 points per game for Texas Tech. He is a joy to watch play basketball.

Just missed the cut: Donovan Dent, UCLA; Kingston Flemings, Houston; Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville; Rob Wright, BYU; Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Combo guard

1. Labaron Philon, Alabama: Life is good for Philon, who sits eighth in Division I with 21.9 points per game. Philon's tight handle combined with his decisive first step help him slither his way to his spots at will. Philon makes this hard game look so easy.

2. Bruce Thornton, Ohio State: It feels like a genuine miracle for opposing defenses when Thornton misses a jumper. He's shooting 48% on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers and 42% on pull-up treys. Oh, and he has 26 dimes to just seven turnovers in six games against high-major foes. He's been fantastic in every facet.

3. Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee: Gillespie is carrying a heavy load for Tennessee as the primary creator who simultaneously doubles as the best off-movement shooter on the roster. He toggles between both roles so flawlessly. Gillespie is averaging 17.6 points and 5.7 assists with impressive efficiency in a less-than-ideal offensive ecosystem.

4. John Blackwell, Wisconsin: Blackwell just shows up and does his job every night. He's averaging over 19 points with a steady diet of bulldozer drives, slick pull-ups and line-drive treys. Blackwell is built like a fire hydrant and plays like a freight train.

5. Milos Uzan, Houston: Kingston Flemings has deservedly stolen some of the spotlight, but Uzan is so steady and reliable as a heady ball-screen navigator who can shift to an off-ball role in a flash. Uzan got on a midseason heater in Big 12 play last year and another burner seems imminent for one of the best teams in the country.

Just missed the cut: Keaton Wagler, Illinois; Kylan Boswell, Illinois; Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt; Jackson Shelstad, Oregon; Skyy Clark, Oregon

Shooting guard

1. Ryan Conwell, Louisville: As expected, Conwell-to-Louisville has been a grand slam so far. He has been one of the most productive off-movement shooters, and he's added more layers to his offensive portfolio, especially as a confrontational driver. Conwell has been Louisville's best player, and he tops the ACC in triples (44 at a 39% clip).

2. Emanuel Sharp, Houston: Sharp has married his 3-and-D game with more creation and an extra splash of rim pressure. He's turning into one of the Big 12's best guards, but the threat of Sharp's jumper still sets the stage for everything. Sharp has parking-lot range. He's up to 41% from 3-point range, even though every defensive gameplan starts with taking him out.

3. Solo Ball, UConn: Ball has gotten better. That's terrifying. The 6-4 junior sniper hasn't been quite as red-hot from downtown yet, but he is automatic on elbow jumpers, and Ball is up to a career-best 60% at the rim. Once the barrage of triples start to fall at his normal levels, Ball's already-good numbers will skyrocket.

4. Richie Saunders, BYU: Saunders may have the fastest release in the sport. The BYU veteran is a driller, and he's so dynamic attacking long closeouts. Saunders has to be so frustrating to defend because he never stops cutting.

5. Fletcher Loyer, Purdue: Purdue is the sixth-best offensive-rebounding team in the country, which is helpful because Loyer is shooting roughly 99.99% on those second-chance, kickout treys.

Just missed the cut: Aden Holloway, Alabama; Nijel Pack, Oklahoma; Braylon Mullins, UConn; Lamar Wilkerson, Indiana; Honor Huff, West Virginia

BYU's AJ Dybantsa is off to a historic start. Getty Images

True wing

1. AJ Dybantsa, BYU: The BYU star freshman became the first Division I or NBA player in the last 30 seasons to have a calendar month averaging at least 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting over 65% from the field for an undefeated club, per OptaSTATS. Is that good? That seems good. Dybantsa has been legitimately incredible in so many ways. He's an outstanding post-up weapon who doubles as an effective decision-maker in pick-and-rolls and a dynamic transition killer. He's up to 18 dunks, too. Dybantsa is firmly in the National Player of the Year chase with Duke's Cameron Boozer and Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg.

2. Chad Baker-Mazara, USC: Baker-Mazara has been ridiculously good as the fulcrum of USC's offense. The veteran is averaging career-best numbers across the board while maintaining the efficiency that helped him become one of the best role players. Baker-Mazara is averaging over 21 points as USC's No. 1 option, but he isn't afraid to whip some brazen passes into tight windows. Baker-Mazara's combination of size, shooting, playmaking and defense helps him positively impact the game at a high level.

3. Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois: Stojakovic has been one of the best drivers in America. The Illinois wing is averaging 1.24 points per possession on 41 drives, per Synergy. Illinois uses Stojakovic to abuse any team that puts small guards on the floor, and his jolt of isolation bucket-getting adds a different dynamic to an Illinois offense that is up to No. 2 in the sport.

4. Otega Oweh, Kentucky: Oweh's first-month struggles coincided with Kentucky's brutal first 10 games, but the senior wing is starting to round into form. With point guard Jaland Lowe back in the fold, Oweh is poised to play his best basketball, attacking those advantages that Lowe generates. Oweh is still a freight-train driver who stampedes into the paint at will. Big showings are imminent now that Oweh is playing his ideal role.

5. Cameron Carr, Baylor: Carr has been hanging on rims this year. Carr is up to 23 dunks in 11 games amidst a breakout season for Baylor. The dynamic 6-5 wing has been a dangerous shot-maker, who has started to make over-aggressive defenders pay with wise cuts. Carr is on the floor to fetch buckets at all times, and he wants nothing more than to put you on a poster.

Just missed the cut: Juke Harris, Wake Forest; Karter Knox, Arkansas; Josh Dix, Creighton; Chase Ross, Marquette; Cade Tyson, Minnesota

Scorer/creator

1. Darryn Peterson, Kansas: Peterson keeps his spot atop the scorer/creator category, even amidst an injury-riddled start. I'm not sure he's been 100% healthy one time this year, and yet, he pirouettes around defenders like they are invisible. The Kansas freshman owns such a pure jumper.

2. Darius Acuff, Arkansas: Acuff is a flat-out problem. He has answers for every defense as either a scorer or a playmaker. He's up to a 41% assist rate with a minuscule 13.1 turnover rate in Arkansas' five games against high-major competition. Oh, and he's shooting over 43% from 3-point range, 58% on floaters and 63% at the rim. Acuff's blend of power and polish is dazzling.

3. PJ Haggerty, Kansas State: Duke's Cameron Boozer, St. Thomas' Nolan Minessale and Haggerty are the only Division I players who are averaging over 22 points, four rebounds and four assists. Haggerty has given Kansas State all the production it asked for. However, we've docked him a tad because Kansas State is a disappointing 8-4 and Haggerty has managed just an 86.6 offensive rating in five games against top-100 competition.

4. Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn: Pettiford's profile screams positive regression. He's shooting just 23% on 34 catch-and-shoot treys, including a perplexing 2-for-13 showing on unguarded catch-and-shoot treys. You know that's not going to stick for much longer. Pettiford's still one of the best pull-up assassins in the country, and his herky-jerky drives and rim-rocking slams in transition are so captivating.

5. Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State: Hubbard is beat up, and Mississippi State isn't as talented as the last few seasons, but the junior guard just keeps showing up. Hubbard's assist rate has spiked, and he's still a walking, talking bucket. Hubbard was put on this earth to put the ball in the basket.

Just missed the cut: Boogie Fland, Florida; Malik Thomas, Virginia; Jason Edwards, Providence; Markus Burton, Notre Dame; Des Claude, Washington

Off-ball wing/4

1. Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan: Lendeborg has changed from a small-ball 5-man at UAB to a menacing off-ball wing at Michigan. The pivot has helped Lendeborg erupt into one of the best players in the game. He's shooting 80% on 2-pointers (what!), 40% from 3-point range and 86% from the charity stripe. His stampede drives are impossible to corral, and Lendeborg's feel as a decision-maker shines for this loaded Michigan club. Every single stat for Lendeborg is absurd.

2. Caleb Wilson, North Carolina: Wilson waltzes onto the floor expecting to make defenders utterly miserable. The power, athleticism, effort, joy and IQ that he brings to the game has been a breath of fresh air for North Carolina basketball. It's not always pretty, but Wilson is a walking double-double who makes this UNC defense hum. The Tar Heels have the No. 4-rated defense in America when Wilson is on the floor, holding opponents to a meager 90.1 offensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions), according to Hoop Explorer.

3. Thomas Haugh, Florida: Haugh is comfortably Florida's best player using a bunch of the same principles that helped him become an elite role player. He is a sharp cutter, rugged offensive rebounder, dynamic driver and confrontational defender. Haugh has a player-development path that everyone should want to emulate.

4. Alex Karaban, UConn: Karaban is back to being the best version of himself now that UConn's point guard problems have been solved. Karaban is shooting 44% from 3-point range, along with his punctual cuts, rock-solid team defense and perceptive understanding of UConn's layered offense.

5. Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State: Momcilovic's silky jumper has been dialed in so far. The Iowa State junior wing has the fourth-highest effective field goal percentage (74.3%) in the country. He's making … everything. Off-movement treys are bullseyes. Catch-and-shoot jumpers are automatic like a layup. He bounces off defenders to set up his Dirk-like fadeaway jumper. He's 18-for-20 at the charity stripe. Special shot-making.

Just missed the cut: Nate Ament, Tennessee; Eric Dailey Jr., UCLA; Dillon Mitchell, St. John's;Tyler Nickel, Vanderbilt; Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska

Wing handler

1. Keyshawn Hall, Auburn: Hall is playing his best basketball for the Tigers. The do-it-all forward has posted a sparkling 127.7 offensive rating and is the ultimate mismatch-hunter. He can shoot over you. He can drive around you. He can drive through you. He can post you up. Hall just has so much game and will be one of the SEC's premier scorers all season.

(There will be no further questions about the defense at this time.)

2. Darrion Williams, NC State: Williams has become the point forward that Wolfpack coach Will Wade uses in a ton of different ways. Williams' mid-post backdowns are a staple of a NC State offense that ranks 22nd nationally, and he can create mismatches all over the floor both as a screener or with inverted pick-and-rolls. Williams has also been much more assertive in transition hunting his jumper. He's stuffing the stat sheet and shooting over 41% from beyond the arc.

3. Neoklis Avdalas, Virginia Tech: Avdalas has cemented his place as one of the premier international talents. He picked the Hokies to showcase that he can play on the ball, and sure enough, he's done just that. The 6-9 guard has a 29.0 assist rate, and he can switch into a three-level scorer when needed. He's been just what the doctor ordered to breathe life back into Virginia Tech basketball.

4. Nick Martinelli, Northwestern: Martinelli is a wagon. Northwestern's senior forward is shooting over 65% on his patented "flipper," and he's showcased an improved outside stroke. When Martinelli is making treys, you're in hot water. He's given Ohio State 32 points and Oklahoma State a 28-piece. He ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring, and that isn't a mirage.

5. LeJuan Watts, Texas Tech: Watts-to-Texas Tech took some time to coalesce, but the breakthrough is happening in real time. Watts gives Texas Tech a whole new gear with his post-ups, wraparound passes and better attention to detail defensively. Watts' top similarity score on KenPom is Darrion Williams ... the exact player he was brought in to replace.

Just missed the cut: Bryce Hopkins, St. John's; Mark Mitchell, Missouri; Tucker DeVries, Indiana; Dailyn Swain, Texas; Mo Dioubate, Kentucky

Duke's Cameron Boozer has somehow been even better than advertised. Getty Images

Stretch 4/big

1. Cameron Boozer, Duke: Boozer is college basketball's version of Thanos. Just inevitable. Even if the best defenses have him bottled up for 15 minutes, he still manages to put his imprint on the game. Boozer is averaging 23.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Good things just happen for Duke when he's on the floor because he doesn't turn it over, he generates second-chance opportunities, he welcomes double-teams and he can score inside and out. Finishing at the rim through length has been the lone detractor throughout an objectively brilliant start to his college basketball career. Don't overlook how rare it is to know that Boozer will produce every single night. He takes no days off.

2. Josh Jefferson, Iowa State: Jefferson looks like an NBA player just toying with college defenses. Jefferson leads all frontcourt players in assists (5.0 per game). His vision, manipulation and feel is so apparent. And then you add in his big-boy drives and added confidence in his jumper? Oh, and he plays defense? It's no coincidence that winning follows Jefferson wherever he goes.

3. Koa Peat, Arizona: Peat is a hammerhead shark playing basketball. He doesn't go around defenders. He goes through them and will obliterate anybody in his path with powerful drives. Peat's basketball IQ is obvious. His secondary playmaking, including those push-ahead passes in transition, has been a nice weapon for an Arizona offense that loves to score in transition and dominate at the rim. Peat has become one of the best freshmen in America because he's tough, strong and dependable.

4. Jaxon Kohler, Michigan State: Kohler is up to seven double-doubles in 12 games, and he's doing it with an inside-out game that's hard to handle. Kohler's already made as many treys (19) in a dozen games this season as he did in 37 contests a year ago. He's just gotten better and better throughout his tenure at Michigan State, and the 6-10, 245-pound big man also doubles as one of the Spartans' emotional leaders. He brings an edge and a tenacity to the floor that every good team desperately needs.

5. Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA: The 6-9 big man can face up and drain contested midranges in his sleep. He's also buried 45% of his 3-pointers this season, and he's just living at the charity stripe. Bilodeau gives UCLA's offense real versatility as a pick-and-pop threat or as a post-up hub.

Just missed the cut: Thijs de Ridder, Virginia; Donnie Freeman, Syracuse; Robbie Avila, Saint Louis; David Mirkovic, Illinois; Baba Miller, Cincinnati

Small-ball big

1. JT Toppin, Texas Tech: Toppin is automatic in the middle of the floor. When he can get to his left hand inside 10 feet, you're at his mercy. Toppin is one of the premier short-roll scorers in the country, and even though he has a massive offensive role, Toppin still has the energy to batter teams on the offensive glass. He's also been one of Texas Tech's best defenders at every level. The dude is a warrior.

2. Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue: Kaufman-Renn's touch in the paint is as good as anyone in the country. He makes floaters, runners and hooks at an exceptional level. The Braden Smith-Kaufman-Renn two-man game is one of the unstoppable actions in college basketball, and TKR has turned it up on the glass. He ranks seventh in the nation in offensive-rebound rate.

3. Rienk Mast, Nebraska: A healthy Mast is a big ole problem. Mast is shooting over 40% from 3-point range on 57 attempts, and he owns a feathery touch on his hook shots. The passing is terrific, and he has the IQ to terrorize whatever matchup is thrown at him.

4. Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky: If healthy, Quaintance will be one of the best defenders to ever wear a Kentucky uniform. Think about that? Quaintance is an enforcer in the paint who shadows guards on the perimeter without breaking a sweat. He is an utter game-changer for the 'Cats.

5. Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's: Ejiofor makes a living playing harder than everyone. He's not the biggest (6-9, 240) nor the most skilled, but he's a complete warrior whose motor never turns off. Ejiofor is one of the elite switch-everything defenders who can guard all five positions well, and he's almost impossible to box out. Any frontcourt with an ounce of softness gets vaporized by Ejiofor.

Just missed the cut: Hannes Steinbach, Washington; Braden Huff, Gonzaga; Morez Johnson, Michigan; Alex Condon, Florida; JoJo Tugler, Houston

Oregon's Nate Bittle impacts the game in every facet. Imagn Images

True 5

1. Nate Bittle, Oregon: Oregon has been underwhelming, but it's not Bittle's fault. When healthy, the 7-footer is ridiculously impactful as a pick-and-pop big man who can score on the block, pass, protect the rim and handle the boards. Bittle showed his entire bag in Sunday's 28-point, nine-rebound, five-assist, four-block showing against Gonzaga.

2. Henri Veesaar, UNC: Veesaar's game is so additive and you feel his impact every time UNC plays. He's an integral part of a top-20 UNC defense, and the 7-footer makes the Tar Heels' offense work. Veesaar has drained 17 3-pointers and flashed an improved back-to-the-basket game in addition to his yeoman's work on the offensive glass. He's averaging 16.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists. That's everything UNC could have wanted and then some when it made the big free agency splash.

3. Aday Mara, Michigan: Opponents are shooting just 38% at the rim against Michigan when Mara is on the floor. The 7-3 center is a special shot-blocker and becomes a one-man rim deterrent, forcing opponents to just try and make jumpers because they're terrified to enter the paint. Mara doubles as an excellent post-up hub for this Michigan offense, too. He is a special role player.

4. Graham Ike, Gonzaga: Ike's offensive production is impossible to ignore. He is a straight bucket who could eclipse 2,500 career points by March. Ike carves out space in the paint unlike any other, and he's getting better and better as a decision-maker. When Ike is knifing down the paint, you'd best get out of the way.

5. Patrick Ngongba, Duke: Ngongba has settled in as Duke's second-best player behind Boozer. It's not always perfect, but the sophomore big man has rapidly improved as a back-line rim protector who can sniff out advantages and turn the water off as a shot-blocker. Opponents shoot just 47% at the rim when Ngongba is on the floor. It spikes to 58% when he sits, per Hoop Explorer. Ngongba also provides Duke's offense some real optionality because he can shoot it, deck it and pass it.