College Basketball Podcast: A 54-minute discussion on our Candid Coaches series

Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander tackle each of the five questions that have published so far

Our annual Candid Coaches series is underway. So far, the answers to five questions have been published. So Matt Norlander and I got together Wednesday afternoon and spent 54 minutes discussing them.

The questions are:

The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.

CBS Sports Insider

Gary Parrish is an award-winning college basketball columnist and television analyst for CBS Sports who also hosts the highest-rated afternoon drive radio show in Memphis, where he lives with his wife... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories