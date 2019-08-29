College Basketball Podcast: A 54-minute discussion on our Candid Coaches series
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander tackle each of the five questions that have published so far
Our annual Candid Coaches series is underway. So far, the answers to five questions have been published. So Matt Norlander and I got together Wednesday afternoon and spent 54 minutes discussing them.
The questions are:
- If you won a national title, would you take your team to visit Donald Trump's White House?
- Who was the best head-coaching hire this year?
- What's the most underrated job in college basketball?
- Which conference has the best stable, top to bottom, of coaches?
- Who's the best in-game coach in college basketball?
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
