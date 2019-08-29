College Basketball Podcast: A 54-minute discussion on our Candid Coaches series

Our annual Candid Coaches series is underway. So far, the answers to five questions have been published. So Matt Norlander and I got together Wednesday afternoon and spent 54 minutes discussing them.

The questions are:

The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.