College Basketball Podcast: A 79-minute breakdown of the NCAA Tournament bracket

Selection Sunday came and went. The NCAA Tournament bracket is out. So Matt Norlander and I, after our television obligations were fulfilled, spent 79 minutes in the middle of the night discussing the Field of 68 from every angle. We opened with some general thoughts. Did the selection committee get the right No. 1 seeds? Did the selection committee get the right 68 schools?

After that, the conversation went like this:

  • 15:30: Norlander and I both believe the selection committee did a fine job. We have no big complaints. But we did spend some time discussing some things we'd change if we could.
  • 26:30: We broke down the East Regional -- where Duke is the No. 1 seed.
  • 37:00: We broke down the West Regional -- where Gonzaga is the No. 1 seed.
  • 43:30: We broke down the South Regional -- where Virginia is the No. 1 seed.
  • 57:00: We broke down the Midwest Regional -- where North Carolina is the No. 1 seed.
  • 68:00: We provided our picks to win the national championship.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.

