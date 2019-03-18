College Basketball Podcast: A 79-minute breakdown of the NCAA Tournament bracket
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss every region -- and provide their Final Four picks
Selection Sunday came and went. The NCAA Tournament bracket is out. So Matt Norlander and I, after our television obligations were fulfilled, spent 79 minutes in the middle of the night discussing the Field of 68 from every angle. We opened with some general thoughts. Did the selection committee get the right No. 1 seeds? Did the selection committee get the right 68 schools?
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 15:30: Norlander and I both believe the selection committee did a fine job. We have no big complaints. But we did spend some time discussing some things we'd change if we could.
- 26:30: We broke down the East Regional -- where Duke is the No. 1 seed.
- 37:00: We broke down the West Regional -- where Gonzaga is the No. 1 seed.
- 43:30: We broke down the South Regional -- where Virginia is the No. 1 seed.
- 57:00: We broke down the Midwest Regional -- where North Carolina is the No. 1 seed.
- 68:00: We provided our picks to win the national championship.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the Official Bracket Game of the NCAA® Now!
-
Bracket Voodoo: Top favorites
If you play the percentages, there are some picks to win it all that have some value
-
2019 March Madness: Avoid Kansas State
SportsLine's computer model called 12 of the 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds in...
-
March Madness 5 vs. 12 upsets to target
SportsLine's computer model called 12 of the 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds the...
-
NCAA Tournament bracket predictions
Check out our experts' picks and predictions for the 2019 March Madness bracket
-
2019 March Madness optimal bracket
SportsLine's computer model called 12 of the 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds in...
-
March Madness 2019: Best upset picks
SportsLine's computer model called 12 of the 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds in...