College Basketball Podcast: A breakdown of the 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket

The NCAA Tournament bracket was finalized Sunday.

It's out.

You can see it here.

And after I finished five hours of television on CBS Sports Network, and Matt Norlander finished writing 5,000 things for CBSSports.com, we sat down late Sunday/early Monday and discussed it from every angle. We had some general thoughts at the top. And then, from there, the conversation went like this:

12:10: Saint Mary's got left out and I'm totally fine with it. Schedule somebody next time, why don't you? The Gaels had quality games on the table and simply refused to play them. So, as far as I'm concerned, they get what they get.



Saint Mary's got left out and I'm totally fine with it. Schedule somebody next time, why don't you? The Gaels had quality games on the table and simply refused to play them. So, as far as I'm concerned, they get what they get. 29:33: Both Hurley brothers are in!



Both Hurley brothers are in! 33:52: Let's talk about the Midwest Regional!



Let's talk about the Midwest Regional! 40:56: Let's talk about the East Regional!



Let's talk about the East Regional! 49:14: Let's talk about the South Regional!



Let's talk about the South Regional! 1:04:12: Let's talk about the West Regional!



The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.