College Basketball Podcast: A conversation about Kentucky in the Bahamas and Duke in Canada

It's a pretty slow time in college basketball right now. No coaches are on administrative leave. No notable players have been arrested. There's not much going on. But Kentucky just wrapped a four-game trip to the Bahamas. And Duke is in the middle of a three-game trip in Canada. So Matt Norlander and I had no problem getting 20-plus minutes out of those two things.

We opened on Kentucky.

The Wildcats went 4-0 in the Bahamas. They shot the ball well from the perimeter and looked very much worthy of their No. 1 ranking in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). Is this the team that'll get John Calipari his second national championship? Norlander and I discussed that for about 14 minutes.

Then we pivoted to Duke.

The Blue Devils are not at full strength in Canada. Cam Reddish is not playing. Neither is Tre Jones. And Alex O'Connell took an elbow to the eye in the opening minutes of Wednesday night's game; so he's out for the rest of the trip too. But R.J. Barrett and Zion Williamson are playing. And both in Wednesday's 86-67 victory over Ryerson.

Barrett finished with 35 points.

Williamson added 29.

So, yeah, we discussed those two phenoms -- and Duke in general.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.