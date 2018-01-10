College Basketball Podcast: A conversation that opens on UK, closes on Andrew Jones

Kentucky is 23rd in KenPom and in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) even after Tuesday night's win over Texas A&M that was made possible, at least in part, when Wenyen Gabriel was allowed to hold/foul Tyler Davis in the final seconds. Either way, the Wildcats are now 3-3 against the top 50 at KenPom with zero wins over currently ranked teams and a losing record away from Rupp Arena.

So where are we on UK?

Matt Norlander and I discussed that at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast. We spent 13 minutes on the Wildcats and then, at the 13:52 mark, turned our attention to the Texas A&M team that's now 0-4 in the SEC and headed to Knoxville for a weekend game against Tennessee. Can Billy Kennedy get this turned around? We both think so -- at least turned around enough to make the NCAA Tournament. But competing for an SEC title now seems unlikely.

Marquette blasted Seton Hall Tuesay night.

We spent some time on that at the 25:09 mark and discussed the fun that comes with watching Marquette. About half of the Golden Eagles' field goal attempts are 3-point attempts. And they make about 41 percent of those. And they've got two little guards -- Markus Howard and Andrew Rowsey -- who can both go for 30 points. So it's basically like having #DevanDowneyTwins on the same Big East team.

Awesome stuff.

So we laughed about that, and other things, for a few minutes. But then we got serious and discussed the sobering news that Texas guard Andrew Jones has been diagnosed with leukemia. That conversation starts at the 30:28 mark.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen.

#ShoutOutToDevanDowney