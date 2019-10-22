College Basketball Podcast: A discussion on who should be where in the preseason rankings

Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also talk about the return of Kansas-Missouri

The Champions Classic is just two weeks away -- and it's now official: It'll be No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Kentucky and No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 4 Duke inside Madison Square Garden to open the season. It's the first time in history that the top four teams in the AP poll have played under one roof on Opening Night. So it's an obviously fantastic way to launch things. And it's the way Matt Norlander decided to open this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast.

After that, the conversation went like this:

  • 8:00: The KenPom preseason ratings, preseason AP poll and Norlander's preseason 1-to-353 rankings all published this week. Which teams are too high? Which teams are too low? And what's up with Memphis being in the top 15 of most human rankings but all the way down at 50th at KenPom? We discussed preseason stuff from every angle for about 35 minutes.
  • 46:00: The Border War is back! Kansas and Missouri announced Monday night that they'll start playing basketball against each other again next season. So we closed with a conversation about why we both like these fun regional rivalries and wish more would renew.

The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.

