College Basketball Podcast: A preview of, and predictions for, North Carolina at Duke

Indiana opened this season 12-2 with wins over Marquette and Louisville. The Hoosiers have also beaten Michigan State. And yet, somehow, they're now 13-13 after Tuesday's 48-46 loss to Purdue.

Total disaster.

So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast on Archie Miller's nightmare of a second season in Bloomington. After that, the conversation went like this:

