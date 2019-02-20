College Basketball Podcast: A preview of, and predictions for, North Carolina at Duke

Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Indiana's disastrous season

Indiana opened this season 12-2 with wins over Marquette and Louisville. The Hoosiers have also beaten Michigan State. And yet, somehow, they're now 13-13 after Tuesday's 48-46 loss to Purdue.

Total disaster.

So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast on Archie Miller's nightmare of a second season in Bloomington. After that, the conversation went like this:

  • 12:30: VCU is alone atop the Atlantic 10 standings after being picked seventh in the preseason A-10 poll. In other words, once again, you don't want to go to war with the Rams.
  • 20:30: Kentucky won again Tuesday night -- but Reid Travis has a sprained knee. Will it cause him to miss games? And, if so, could that cost Kentucky a chance to win the SEC?
  • 25:00: The first of two regular-season games between Duke and North Carolina is scheduled for Wednesday night. President Obama is expected to be inside Cameron Indoor. Tickets are super-expensive. Will Duke win? Will Duke cover? We closed on the biggest game of the week.

