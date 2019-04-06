College Basketball Podcast: A thorough breakdown of the 2019 Final Four
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss Virginia-Auburn and Michigan State-Texas Tech
MINNEAPOLIS -- Matt Norlander and I are both here at the Final Four -- where it'll be Auburn-Virginia on Saturday night inside U.S. Bank Stadium with Michigan State-Texas Tech to follow. We broke down both games, obviously. But we opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing Minneapolis as a Final Four host.
So far, so good.
It's not too cold. Everything is walkable. The bars, best I can remember, seem to stay open late enough -- or too late, depending on your point of view. Simply put, I have no complaints about Minneapolis. I'd rather be a little cold in a suit than hot and sweaty in a suit. So Minneapolis is A-OK in my book.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 18:30: We discussed the Virginia-Auburn game from every angle. The storylines. The keys to victory. And, yes, we offered predictions -- both straight up and against the spread.
- 30:00: We discussed the Michigan State-Texas Tech game from every angle. The storylines. The keys to victory. And, yes, we offered predictions -- both straight up and against the spread.
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Baylor outlasts Oregon in Final Four
Baylor pulled away in the final minute for a 72-67 win
-
How UCLA talks with Dixon died
It appears Jamie Dixon is staying put in Fort Worth, so now where will UCLA look?
-
Cal on Zion: Didn't know he'd be so good
Calipari now rues missing on Duke's freshman star when Williamson was a prominent high school...
-
Winston has answered Izzo's challenges
If not for the growth and canniness of Winston, Michigan State's season would have ended well...
-
NCAA may change grad transfer rule
The NCAA will vote on a proposed rule that will attach some strings for schools to take a grad...
-
Previewing the Final Four in Minneapolis
There's only one No. 1 seed left standing