College Basketball Podcast: A thorough breakdown of the 2019 Final Four

MINNEAPOLIS -- Matt Norlander and I are both here at the Final Four -- where it'll be Auburn-Virginia on Saturday night inside U.S. Bank Stadium with Michigan State-Texas Tech to follow. We broke down both games, obviously. But we opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing Minneapolis as a Final Four host.

So far, so good.

It's not too cold. Everything is walkable. The bars, best I can remember, seem to stay open late enough -- or too late, depending on your point of view. Simply put, I have no complaints about Minneapolis. I'd rather be a little cold in a suit than hot and sweaty in a suit. So Minneapolis is A-OK in my book.

After that, the conversation went like this:

We discussed the Virginia-Auburn game from every angle. The storylines. The keys to victory. And, yes, we offered predictions -- both straight up and against the spread. 30:00: We discussed the Michigan State-Texas Tech game from every angle. The storylines. The keys to victory. And, yes, we offered predictions -- both straight up and against the spread.

