College Basketball Podcast: A thorough breakdown of the 2019 Final Four

Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss Virginia-Auburn and Michigan State-Texas Tech

MINNEAPOLIS -- Matt Norlander and I are both here at the Final Four -- where it'll be Auburn-Virginia on Saturday night inside U.S. Bank Stadium with Michigan State-Texas Tech to follow. We broke down both games, obviously. But we opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing Minneapolis as a Final Four host.

So far, so good.

It's not too cold. Everything is walkable. The bars, best I can remember, seem to stay open late enough -- or too late, depending on your point of view. Simply put, I have no complaints about Minneapolis. I'd rather be a little cold in a suit than hot and sweaty in a suit. So Minneapolis is A-OK  in my book.

After that, the conversation went like this:

  • 18:30: We discussed the Virginia-Auburn game from every angle. The storylines. The keys to victory. And, yes, we offered predictions -- both straight up and against the spread.
  • 30:00: We discussed the Michigan State-Texas Tech game from every angle. The storylines. The keys to victory. And, yes, we offered predictions -- both straight up and against the spread.

The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.

CBS Sports Insider

Gary Parrish is an award-winning college basketball columnist and television analyst for CBS Sports who also hosts the highest-rated afternoon drive radio show in Memphis, where he lives with his wife... Full Bio

