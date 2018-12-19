College Basketball Podcast: A thorough breakdown of the Penny Hardaway-Rick Barnes war of words

There was a minor fracas in the final minute of last Saturday's game between Tennessee and Memphis at FedExForum -- which led to Memphis coach Penny Hardaway labeling UT's Jordan Bone as the instigator. Hardaway then added that some Vols "ran over to fight … with their fists balled up." Rick Barnes mocked those words on radio Monday. Then Hardaway unloaded Tuesday. He first said it was "low-class" for Barnes to say what he said -- then concluded his press conference with the words, "Rick Barnes? Get the f--- out of here." So this has turned into a fun little rivalry, hasn't it? Needless to say, Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast with the Hardaway-Barnes war of words.

After that, the conversation went like this:

