College Basketball Podcast: Are Chris Holtmann's Ohio State Buckeyes the nation's best team?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss North Carolina's struggles
Ohio State beat Penn State 106-74 this weekend -- which means the Buckeyes now have three wins by at least 25 points over top-30 KenPom teams. That's crazy. And what's even crazier is that last week they became just the fourth team in Associated Press Top 25 poll history to secure two wins in the same season over top-10 teams by at least 20 points.
Worth noting: The previous three teams that did it all won national titles.
So, yeah, Chris Holtmann has a legit championship contender -- which is why Matt Norlander and I decided to open Sunday night's episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast on the undefeated Buckeyes and their developing pattern of dominance.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 17:00: Baylor beat Arizona this weekend in a home game that looked and sounded a lot like a road game. Either way, Scott Drew's Bears are now 7-1 with two wins over top-20 KenPom teams. And what's incredible is that they're doing it without much from Tristan Clark, whose return from knee surgery remains a work in progress.
- 26:30: North Carolina just got held to fewer than 50 points in back-to-back games for the first time since the 1947-48 season -- and Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams said after Sunday's 56-47 loss at Virginia that he's as frustrated as he's ever been. The Tar Heels are 1-3 in their past four games with losses to Michigan, Ohio State and Virginia. How much of that is the opposition? How much of that is UNC?
- 38:00: Gonzaga beat Washington 83-76 on Sunday in a fun game between in-state rivals. It's the latest piece of evidence that suggests fun games between in-state rivals are great. We need more of them.
- 45:00: Xavier's Travis Steele got his first Crosstown Shootout victory this weekend via a 73-66 win over Cincinnati. After the game, he walked into an establishment filled with Xavier fans, with his son, and paid for a bunch of drinks. How great was that? What other coaches would do something like that?
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via Apple Podcasts. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
