College Basketball Podcast: Are we sure Chris Mack's next nine years at Louisville will be as good as his past nine at Xavier?

SAN ANTONIO -- It took basically all day Wednesday because of delays and other things. But I have landed in Texas. And Matt Norlander has landed in Texas. So we're all set for the Final Four. And Norlander has already stumbled into the Alamo. So we opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast on ... tourist attractions. After that, the conversation went like this:

6:05 : Chris Mack is the new head coach at Louisville. His contract is worth $28 million. So I totally get why he took the job. But here's my question: Will Mack's next nine years at Louisville be as good as his past nine at Xavier? Maybe. But we're not certain. Because his past nine at Xavier were incredible. And because the NCAA uncertainty surrounding the Louisville program going forward might make things more difficult than they otherwise would be. As always, we'll see. But Norlander and I talked through it from every angle.



: Chris Mack is the new head coach at Louisville. His contract is worth $28 million. So I totally get why he took the job. But here's my question: Will Mack's next nine years at Louisville be as good as his past nine at Xavier? Maybe. But we're not certain. Because his past nine at Xavier were incredible. And because the NCAA uncertainty surrounding the Louisville program going forward might make things more difficult than they otherwise would be. As always, we'll see. But Norlander and I talked through it from every angle. 20:35: What's next at Xavier? Is it Travis Steele? Or Pat Kelsey? Or somebody else entirely?



What's next at Xavier? Is it Travis Steele? Or Pat Kelsey? Or somebody else entirely? 23:38: Did Pitt get it right by hiring Jeff Capel? Yeah, Norlander and I both think so. It's the best Pitt could do under these circumstances. And how bad, if at all, is this development for Duke's recruiting?



Did Pitt get it right by hiring Jeff Capel? Yeah, Norlander and I both think so. It's the best Pitt could do under these circumstances. And how bad, if at all, is this development for Duke's recruiting? 37:37: Yes, we did actually talk about the Final Four (just a little) before we signed off. Malik Newman and Kansas



The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.