College Basketball Podcast: Arizona had one of the wildest weeks in NCAA history

Sean Miller will continue to coach Arizona despite ESPN reporting last Friday night that he was caught on a wiretap discussing a pay-for-play scheme involving Deandre Ayton. And Allonzo Trier is back! And Ayton never left! And can you name a college basketball program that's ever had a more improbable week than these Wildcats?

If you would've asked last Saturday morning, most people would've said they believed Miller was done as Arizona's coach, and that Ayton and Trier were finished as college players. And yet there they all were, late Thursday, coaching and playing and securing at least a share of the Pac-12 title. Wild stuff. So, obviously, Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast by discussing everything connected to Arizona. After that, the conversation went like this:

