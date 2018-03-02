College Basketball Podcast: Arizona had one of the wildest weeks in NCAA history
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the latest in college basketball and preview this weekend
Sean Miller will continue to coach Arizona despite ESPN reporting last Friday night that he was caught on a wiretap discussing a pay-for-play scheme involving Deandre Ayton. And Allonzo Trier is back! And Ayton never left! And can you name a college basketball program that's ever had a more improbable week than these Wildcats?
If you would've asked last Saturday morning, most people would've said they believed Miller was done as Arizona's coach, and that Ayton and Trier were finished as college players. And yet there they all were, late Thursday, coaching and playing and securing at least a share of the Pac-12 title. Wild stuff. So, obviously, Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast by discussing everything connected to Arizona. After that, the conversation went like this:
- 26:11: Virginia was down four points with two seconds remaining on Thursday at Louisville ... and won! So that was nuts. And, yes, it appears the Cavaliers have already locked up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, as we explained.
- 31:58: Norlander is at the Big Ten Tournament -- where Rutgers is somehow in the quarterfinals. How's it going in NYC? We spent a few minutes on the Big Ten in the Big Apple.
- 37:28: We used about 13 minutes to preview this weekend's top games -- No. 23 Kentucky at Florida, No. 18 Clemson at Syracuse, Notre Dame at No. 1 Virginia, No. 9 North Carolina at No. 5 Duke, and No. 10 Cincinnati at No. 11 Wichita State.
- 50:51: Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. might play this weekend for the first time since Nov. 10. But should he? I closed the podcast with some words on the one-and-done future lottery pick (while Norlander sat silently waiting for me to shutup so he could get to Madison Square Garden).
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
-
Penn St. still on the bubble
Penn State's win over Ohio State puts the Nittany Lions ever closer to true toss-up status...
-
ISU's Wigginton soars for poster jam
Wigginton threw it down with such force, he couldn't keep his balance when he eventually came...
-
How to watch North Carolina and Duke
The Tobacco Road Rivalry is getting another chapter on Saturday night
-
Nebraska lacks wins vs. Quadrant 1
The Huskers had a prime opportunity to boost their case Friday and fell well short against...
-
Villanova vs. Georgetown odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Georgetown vs. Villanova game 10,000 time...
-
How to watch Rhode Island vs. Davidson
The A-10 winning Rams look to rebound from a disappointing 30-point drudging at the hands of...