College Basketball Podcast: Backlash might keep the NCAA from making dumb changes to recruiting rules
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss James Wiseman, CJ Walker and other elite prospects at Peach Jam
Matt Norlander and I both attended the EYBL Finals at the Peach Jam last week. We saw a lot of games. We talked with a bunch of coaches. We both wrote about prospects -- from James Wiseman to CJ Walker to Jaden McDaniels. But the most common conversation either of us had at the event was one that revolved around the "Working Group Recommendations" to the July Evaluation Period.
Then Norlander got some of the decision-makers to discuss it on the record -- at which point they started backpedaling and acting like the recommendations weren't really recommendations as much as they were just ideas. Sounds fishy. So we decided to discuss that (for a while) at the top of this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast.
After that, the conversation went like this ...
- 37:09: Again, we saw a lot of nice prospects at Peach Jam -- everybody from Wiseman, Walker and McDaniels to Cole Anthony, Vernon Carey, Tyrese Maxey, Scottie Barnes ... so on and so forth. Who was the best? Who was the most fun to watch? We spent about 13 minutes discussing different players and Wiseman's recruitment.
- 51:05: The NCAA announced Final Four sites for 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 earlier this week. The good: Indianapolis and San Antonio. The bad: Houston. And, yes, I took a few minutes to explain why Indianapolis and San Antonio are good host cities -- and why Houston is not. It has nothing to do with Houston as a city. It's a fine city with fine people. It's just that the city isn't setup properly to create an awesome atmosphere.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
