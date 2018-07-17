College Basketball Podcast: Backlash might keep the NCAA from making dumb changes to recruiting rules

Matt Norlander and I both attended the EYBL Finals at the Peach Jam last week. We saw a lot of games. We talked with a bunch of coaches. We both wrote about prospects -- from James Wiseman to CJ Walker to Jaden McDaniels. But the most common conversation either of us had at the event was one that revolved around the "Working Group Recommendations" to the July Evaluation Period.

I wrote about it here.

Then Norlander got some of the decision-makers to discuss it on the record -- at which point they started backpedaling and acting like the recommendations weren't really recommendations as much as they were just ideas. Sounds fishy. So we decided to discuss that (for a while) at the top of this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast.

After that, the conversation went like this ...

37:09: Again, we saw a lot of nice prospects at Peach Jam -- everybody from Wiseman, Walker and McDaniels to Cole Anthony, Vernon Carey, Tyrese Maxey, Scottie Barnes ... so on and so forth. Who was the best? Who was the most fun to watch? We spent about 13 minutes discussing different players and Wiseman's recruitment.



The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.