College Basketball Podcast: Breaking down both 2018 Final Fours from every angle
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander offer predictions for both national semifinals
SAN ANTONIO -- The men's national semifinals are Saturday night here at the Alamodome. So Matt Norlander and I got together Saturday morning to preview both games. But first we focused on Notre Dame beating UConn in the Women's Final Four.
Just incredible. So we discussed that at the top.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 6:38: We discussed the Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan matchup. We agreed the game should be close. But we picked different winners. I took the Wolverines. Norlander took the Ramblers.
- 18:42: We discussed the Villanova-Kansas matchup. And once again, we picked different winners. I have the Jayhawks advancing. Norlander went with Jay Wright's Wildcats. (For our entire staff's picks, click here.)
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
-
Printable NCAA Tournament bracket
Print a new bracket here after all of the upsets so far
-
Printable 2018 NCAA Women's bracket
Mississippi State will go for its first national title, while Notre Dame goes for its seco...
-
Final Four times, TV schedule
The teams are set, so here's how to watch the Final Four in San Antonio
-
March Madness results, tip times, sked
The Final Four is set. Check out scores and tip times for every game here
-
Final Four tip times, TV schedule, dates
The Final Four is set -- and here's everything you need to know
-
KU players surprised with Yeezy 500s
The sneakers aren't yet released to the public and go for $200