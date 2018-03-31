College Basketball Podcast: Breaking down both 2018 Final Fours from every angle

Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander offer predictions for both national semifinals

SAN ANTONIO -- The men's national semifinals are Saturday night here at the Alamodome. So Matt Norlander and I got together Saturday morning to preview both games. But first we focused on Notre Dame beating UConn in the Women's Final Four.

Just incredible. So we discussed that at the top.

After that, the conversation went like this:

  • 6:38: We discussed the Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan matchup. We agreed the game should be close. But we picked different winners. I took the Wolverines. Norlander took the Ramblers.
  • 18:42: We discussed the Villanova-Kansas matchup. And once again, we picked different winners. I have the Jayhawks advancing. Norlander went with Jay Wright's Wildcats. (For our entire staff's picks, click here.)

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.

