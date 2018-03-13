College Basketball Podcast: Breaking down every regional of 2018 NCAA Tournament

Matt Norlander and I have both filled out our brackets. We don't love them. But they're done. So we discussed the process a little at the top of this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast. From there, the conversation went like this:

5:20: A breakdown of the South Regional.



A breakdown of the South Regional. 12:19: A breakdown of the West Regional.



A breakdown of the West Regional. 18:26: A breakdown of the East Regional.



A breakdown of the East Regional. 22:03: A breakdown of the Midwest Regional.



A breakdown of the Midwest Regional. 26:02: Our picks to win the national championship.



The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.