College Basketball Podcast: Breaking down every regional of 2018 NCAA Tournament
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander provide their Final Four picks
Matt Norlander and I have both filled out our brackets. We don't love them. But they're done. So we discussed the process a little at the top of this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast. From there, the conversation went like this:
- 5:20: A breakdown of the South Regional.
- 12:19: A breakdown of the West Regional.
- 18:26: A breakdown of the East Regional.
- 22:03: A breakdown of the Midwest Regional.
- 26:02: Our picks to win the national championship.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
-
Printable 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket
Print out your bracket and fill out your winners now that the tournament field has been an...
-
NIT: USC vs. UNC Asheville odds, picks
The Trojans are favored by 16.5 in their opening-round game against UNC Asheville
-
Fill out your bracket with these stats
The goodies and nuggets you've been craving before finalizing those picks
-
Texas Southern vs NC Central odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's NC Central vs. Texas Southern game 10,000...
-
2018 NIT: Sked, TV listings
Check out the complete schedule of games for the 2018 NIT
-
5 must-watch first-round NCAA games
Hogs vs. Dogs! Wildcats vs. Wildcats! Here's the best of Thursday and Friday