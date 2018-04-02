College Basketball Podcast: Breaking down Michigan vs. Villanova from every angle

Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander offer predictions for the championship game

SAN ANTONIO -- Villanova and Michigan will play for the national title Monday night on TBS. So Matt Norlander and I got together Monday morning -- after a nice Sunday night hang -- to preview and discuss.

What are the keys?

Can Villanova be stopped?

What would a win mean for Jay Wright?

What would a win mean for John Beilein?

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.

CBS Sports Insider

Gary Parrish is an award-winning college basketball columnist and television analyst for CBS Sports who also hosts the highest-rated afternoon drive radio show in Memphis, where he lives with his wife... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Round by Round
Pick the Champ for Prizes
View
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
Free On All Your Devices