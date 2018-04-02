College Basketball Podcast: Breaking down Michigan vs. Villanova from every angle
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander offer predictions for the championship game
SAN ANTONIO -- Villanova and Michigan will play for the national title Monday night on TBS. So Matt Norlander and I got together Monday morning -- after a nice Sunday night hang -- to preview and discuss.
What are the keys?
Can Villanova be stopped?
What would a win mean for Jay Wright?
What would a win mean for John Beilein?
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
-
Villanova vs. Michigan: Expert Picks
Who will win the title game? Our experts weigh in
-
Michigan vs. Villanova expert picks
Vegas handicapper Zack Cimini released picks for the NCAA Tournament title game between Michigan...
-
Michigan vs. Villanova: Key questions
One more game to go, so who's going to win it all? Here are the key factors to Monday night's...
-
NBA's fingerprints all over Villanova
Villanova is crushing opponents with quick-hitting offense and 3-point shooting -- staples...
-
Twitter reacts to Ogunbowale's winner
The Notre Dame star hit two incredible game-winners in the span of just a few days
-
3-point defense is key for Michigan
Stopping Nova from getting hot from 3-point land is going to be key for the Wolverines