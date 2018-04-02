College Basketball Podcast: Breaking down Michigan vs. Villanova from every angle

SAN ANTONIO -- Villanova and Michigan will play for the national title Monday night on TBS. So Matt Norlander and I got together Monday morning -- after a nice Sunday night hang -- to preview and discuss.

What are the keys?

Can Villanova be stopped?

What would a win mean for Jay Wright?

What would a win mean for John Beilein?

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.