College Basketball Podcast: Can Duke complete the regular-season sweep of Virginia?

Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Arizona, Nevada and the weekend's biggest games

Lagerald Vick is taking a "personal leave of absence" from the Kansas program. There's no timetable for his return. So, at least for the time being, the Jayhawks will be without their second-leading scorer (Vick) and their third-leading scorer (Udoka Azubuike) while attempting to win a 15th straight Big 12 championship. Obviously, that's less-than-ideal and big news. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast on that notable Big 12 development.

After that, the conversation went like this:

  • 9:00: The biggest game of the weekend is No. 2 Duke at No. 3 Virginia -- and it represents the first time all season the Blue Devils will be underdog. Can Duke complete the regular-season sweep of the Cavaliers? Will Zion Williamson dunk on Jay Huff again?
  • 14:30: Nevada's lone loss this season came at New Mexico. The rematch is Saturday. I'll be on the sideline for CBS Sports Network. And Norlander and I both think Nevada is going to murder the Lobos.
  • 21:30: No. 14 Villanova is at No. 10 Marquette on Saturday. Big game in the Big East. If the Wildcats win, they'll move to 11-0 in the league and essentially end the Big East race. But Marquette is the favorite -- even though the Golden Eagles are coming off of a home loss to St. John's.
  • 30:30: No. 19 Wisconsin is at No. 7 Michigan on Saturday. It's a rematch of a game from three weeks ago that the Badgers won to start what is now a six-game winning streak. But is Wisconsin good enough to win at Michigan?
  • 35:30: This is the point where we just started bouncing around. We discussed Washington and the Pac-12 in general. We touched on Wofford's win at East Tennessee State. And we had a conversation about how the NET rankings might influence the selection committee.
  • 48:30: No. 25 Cincinnati is at No. 12 Houston on Sunday. Both teams are 9-1 in the AAC -- which is a league that has a chance to have a top-two seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.
  • 54:00: Arizona assistant Mark Phelps is in the process of being fired -- just like former Arizona assistant Book Richardson was fired. Is Sean Miller going to survive this? Should he?

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.

