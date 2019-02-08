College Basketball Podcast: Can Duke complete the regular-season sweep of Virginia?

Lagerald Vick is taking a "personal leave of absence" from the Kansas program. There's no timetable for his return. So, at least for the time being, the Jayhawks will be without their second-leading scorer (Vick) and their third-leading scorer (Udoka Azubuike) while attempting to win a 15th straight Big 12 championship. Obviously, that's less-than-ideal and big news. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast on that notable Big 12 development.

After that, the conversation went like this:

9:00 : The biggest game of the weekend is No. 2 Duke at No. 3 Virginia -- and it represents the first time all season the Blue Devils will be underdog. Can Duke complete the regular-season sweep of the Cavaliers? Will Zion Williamson dunk on Jay Huff again?



: The biggest game of the weekend is No. 2 Duke at No. 3 Virginia -- and it represents the first time all season the Blue Devils will be underdog. Can Duke complete the regular-season sweep of the Cavaliers? Will Zion Williamson dunk on Jay Huff again? 14:30: Nevada's lone loss this season came at New Mexico. The rematch is Saturday. I'll be on the sideline for CBS Sports Network. And Norlander and I both think Nevada is going to murder the Lobos.



Nevada's lone loss this season came at New Mexico. The rematch is Saturday. I'll be on the sideline for CBS Sports Network. And Norlander and I both think Nevada is going to murder the Lobos. 21:30: No. 14 Villanova is at No. 10 Marquette on Saturday. Big game in the Big East. If the Wildcats win, they'll move to 11-0 in the league and essentially end the Big East race. But Marquette is the favorite -- even though the Golden Eagles are coming off of a home loss to St. John's.



No. 14 Villanova is at No. 10 Marquette on Saturday. Big game in the Big East. If the Wildcats win, they'll move to 11-0 in the league and essentially end the Big East race. But Marquette is the favorite -- even though the Golden Eagles are coming off of a home loss to St. John's. 30:30: No. 19 Wisconsin is at No. 7 Michigan on Saturday. It's a rematch of a game from three weeks ago that the Badgers won to start what is now a six-game winning streak. But is Wisconsin good enough to win at Michigan?



No. 19 Wisconsin is at No. 7 Michigan on Saturday. It's a rematch of a game from three weeks ago that the Badgers won to start what is now a six-game winning streak. But is Wisconsin good enough to win at Michigan? 35:30: This is the point where we just started bouncing around. We discussed Washington and the Pac-12 in general. We touched on Wofford's win at East Tennessee State. And we had a conversation about how the NET rankings might influence the selection committee.



This is the point where we just started bouncing around. We discussed Washington and the Pac-12 in general. We touched on Wofford's win at East Tennessee State. And we had a conversation about how the NET rankings might influence the selection committee. 48:30: No. 25 Cincinnati is at No. 12 Houston on Sunday. Both teams are 9-1 in the AAC -- which is a league that has a chance to have a top-two seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.



No. 25 Cincinnati is at No. 12 Houston on Sunday. Both teams are 9-1 in the AAC -- which is a league that has a chance to have a top-two seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year. 54:00: Arizona assistant Mark Phelps is in the process of being fired -- just like former Arizona assistant Book Richardson was fired. Is Sean Miller going to survive this? Should he?



The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.