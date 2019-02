Duke lost for the second time in a three-game span Tuesday night -- this time at Virginia Tech. And, once again, the Blue Devils were bad from the 3-point line. So Mike Krzyzewski's team is now shooting just 30.7 percent from beyond the arc on the season -- and just 25.0 percent from the 3-point line in their four losses. Can you win a national title shooting this poorly? Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast by exploring that topic and looking at it from a historical perspective via a quick game of #TriviaTime.

After that, the conversation went like this:

17:00: Iowa's Fran McCaffery went at a referee in a hallway inside Value City Arena Tuesday night after Ohio State beat his Hawkeyes by 20 points. He reportedly called Steve McJunkins a "cheating mother f---er" and a "f---ing disgrace." Obviously, that's over the line. Why is McCaffery always losing it?

30:30: Sean Miller has had two assistants fired, one charged with federal crimes and is reportedly about to be subpoenaed. So, naturally, he was asked Tuesday about everything going on with, and around, the Arizona program -- and he responded with a "no comment" before telling a Phoenix-based reporter to "drive back to Phoenix." He probably could've handled that situation a little better, right?

42:30: Marquette is at Villanova on Wednesday night. Will the Golden Eagles win and secure just their fourth conference championship in school history? Or will Villanova snap its three-game losing streak?

