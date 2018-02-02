College Basketball Podcast: Can Jalen Brunson catch Trae Young in POY race?

Purdue and Arizona are a combined 40-1 outside of the Battle 4 Atlantis and are on track to win their leagues, which makes the seventh-place game of that November event the best seventh-place game in regular-season tournament history. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of this Eye on College Basketball podcast by discussing the Boilermakers and Wildcats.

We both believe in Purdue.

And we both believe in Arizona.

But it is worth noting that the Wildcats' resume is lacking. Arizona is 19-4 overall. And that's good. But Sean Miller's team has zero wins over schools I currently have ranked in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). And they only have two top-50 KenPom wins. And they're 2-2 against top-55 KenPom teams with two sub-55 losses. So that could be costly on Selection Sunday.

Does Trae Young have company in the POY race?

Is it Jalen Brunson?

We discussed that at the 13:38 mark. Then, at the 18:05 mark, we transitioned into a conversation about Wichita State, which is 2-3 in its past five games. Then, at the 26:19 mark, we discussed Washington's latest signature win and whether Mike Hopkins can get the Huskies to the NCAA Tournament in his first year on the job.

This weekend is good but not great. But we still previewed lots of relevant games -- among them:

We discussed those games beginning at the 34:30 mark. And we closed, at the 46:08 mark, with a conversation about Tom Izzo's latest press conference in which he again declined to discuss allegations against former Michigan State players.

