College Basketball Podcast: Can John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats win at Louisville?

Only one ranked team has played a game so far this week. And there are zero games this week between two ranked teams. So this hasn't been, and will not be, an eventful stretch. But we still get Kentucky at Louisville on Saturday afternoon. That should be fun. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast by discussing the Wildcats and Cardinals.

After that, the conversation went like this:

St. John's at Seton Hall is super-intriguing -- if only because the Red Storm are 12-0. No, they haven't beaten a good team yet, but they haven't lost to a bad opponent either. Can Chris Mullin's team go at least 2-2 in its next four games (at Seton Hall, home vs. Marquette, at Georgetown, at Villanova)? If so, they'll be no worse than 14-2 and well on their way to the NCAA Tournament.



Norlander used this week's "Court Report" column

