College Basketball Podcast: Can John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats win at Louisville?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also look back at the biggest stories of 2018
Only one ranked team has played a game so far this week. And there are zero games this week between two ranked teams. So this hasn't been, and will not be, an eventful stretch. But we still get Kentucky at Louisville on Saturday afternoon. That should be fun. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast by discussing the Wildcats and Cardinals.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 15:39: I listed six somewhat interesting games and asked Norlander what stood out. The games mentioned are No. 6 Nevada at Utah, Davidson at No. 14 North Carolina, No. 15 Wisconsin at Western Kentucky, Butler at Florida, Furman at East Tennessee State and Belmont at Purdue.
- 21:26: St. John's at Seton Hall is super-intriguing -- if only because the Red Storm are 12-0. No, they haven't beaten a good team yet, but they haven't lost to a bad opponent either. Can Chris Mullin's team go at least 2-2 in its next four games (at Seton Hall, home vs. Marquette, at Georgetown, at Villanova)? If so, they'll be no worse than 14-2 and well on their way to the NCAA Tournament.
- 29:47: Norlander used this week's "Court Report" column to look back at 2018. So we talked about that, bounced around with little direction, gave the origin of each shoutout on the podcast, etc. By the time we looked up, we were at the 79-minute mark.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
