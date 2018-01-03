College Basketball Podcast: Can Kansas climb back and win the Big 12 this time?

On the Eye on College Basketball podcast last week I said I'd take the field over Kansas in the Big 12 race. Then Kansas lost its first home league game Tuesday night by double-digits to Texas Tech. And now I'm more sure than I was before. So Matt Norlander and I discussed the Jayhawks and the Big 12 race at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball.

Norlander still believes KU will get it done, but I'm not sure what he's basing that on other than history.

So we spent about 17 minutes on that subject before turning our attention, at the 17:18 minute mark, to Bonzie Colson's fractured foot that's going to cost him eight weeks. Will it also cost Notre Dame a trip to the NCAA Tournament? Norlander said no. I said yes.

Next we focused on Kevin Stallings' controversial comments during Pitt's loss at Louisville late Tuesday. Was it a good comeback to a heckler or something the Panthers' coach should be above? We discussed it from multiple angles at the 27:43 minute mark -- and I explained why I don't think it's fair or right for coaches to rationalize poor rosters and teams by saying, "Hey, what do you want from me? I'm not cheating like everybody else." Simply put, I believe that's a lame card to play. Because it implies every good program cheats. And I just don't think every good program is out there cheating to be good. Some are, obviously. But not all.

Will Trae Young go over 35.5 points against Oklahoma State? What about over 10.7 assists? We closed by discussing the sensational freshman. That guessing game starts at the 38:10 minute mark.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen.

#ShoutOutToDevanDowney