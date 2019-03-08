College Basketball Podcast: Can suspended LSU coach Will Wade survive this wiretap scandal?

LSU coach Will Wade has been suspended indefinitely after reportedly being caught on a wiretap with Christian Dawkins discussing a "strong-ass offer" he made for Javonte Smart -- less than a month before the heralded prospect committed to the Tigers. In a separate call, Wade reportedly said he'd done deals for comparable players that were far less complex -- and added the player in question would get more than the "rookie minimum."

Obviously, this looks bad.

Can Will Wade offer any believable explanation for these words without acknowledging major NCAA rules violations? Can he survive this? Should he? Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing the scandal that has LSU making national headlines for wrong reasons.

After that, the conversation went like this:

13:00: LSU and Tennessee are tied atop the SEC standings heading into the weekend. The Tigers are playing Vanderbilt at home. So they should win no problem. But Tennessee has a much tougher task. Can the Vols win at Auburn to earn a share of the SEC title for the second straight season? Or will former UT coach Bruce Pearl prevent current UT coach Rick Barnes from adding another trophy?

