College Basketball Podcast: Can Tom Izzo get Michigan State back on track after a shocking 5-3 start?

The story of Tuesday night was Michigan State trailing Duke by 22 points at home before ultimately losing 87-75. It was another terrible performance by the Spartans. After being ranked No. 1 in the preseason, they're now 5-3 with a neutral-court loss to a Kentucky team that subsequently lost at home to an Evansville team that's 176th at KenPom, a neutral-court loss to the Virginia Tech team picked 14th in the preseason ACC poll, and a loss at home to a Duke team that was missing its third-leading scorer and just a week removed from losing at home to a Stephen F. Austin team that's 201st at KenPom.

That's rough.

Matt Norlander and I got together Wednesday afternoon to record a new episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast -- and we opened by discussing that surprising Duke-Michigan State outcome and whether Tom Izzo is going to be able to get things fixed. To be clear, I'm a believer. In Tom I Trust. But if the Spartans don't have any obvious first-round NBA Draft picks, and if they don't shoot the ball well from the perimeter, is it fair to now wonder how good can they actually be?

After that, the conversation went like this:

16:00: When Michigan won the Battle 4 Atlantis last week, sophomore guard David DeJulius reportedly said the Wolverines wanted "all the smoke." Louisville's players -- especially All-American candidate Jordan Nwora -- took notice and were happy to talk about it after Tuesday night's 58-43 victory.

27:00: Last season was not a good fun for Indiana. But the Hoosiers are off to an 8-0 start after Tuesday night's 80-64 win over Florida State. So is this Archie Miller's bounce-back season? So far, it appears so. Indiana is undefeated with a win over a ranked team and in possession of strong computer numbers. Those are all good signs.

32:00: Three Georgetown players, two of whom are still on the team, have been accused of serious crimes by women. School officials still haven't properly explained why all three continued to represent the Hoyas while facing these allegations. So Georgetown has some questions to answer.

