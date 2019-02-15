College Basketball Podcast: Can top-ranked Tennessee beat John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the weekend's biggest games -- including Maryland at Michigan
Happy Valentine's Day!
Not sure how you spent your holiday. But I spent mine talking to Matt Norlander and recording a new episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast. (How romantic.) So we opened with some thoughts on Valentine's Day. And then we quickly got into this weekend's best games.
The conversation went like this:
- 4:30: We previewed, and offered predictions for, the weekend's top game -- specifically Saturday night's showdown between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 5 Kentucky at Rupp Arena. And I explained, for the 100th time, why I will not drop the Vols from the top spot in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings until/unless they lose -- regardless of what anybody below the Vols accomplishes.
- 17:00: No. 23 Iowa State at No. 18 Kansas State is also on Saturday. Bruce Weber's Wildcats own a two-game lead in the loss column of the Big 12 standings. Will they still have it Sunday morning?
- 25:00: No. 24 Maryland at No. 6 Michigan is also on Saturday. The Wolverines are 15-0 at home this season. Can they stay perfect at the Crisler Center this weekend? Or will Maryland snap that streak and record its 20th victory of the season?
- 28:30: We closed with some additional thoughts on the weekend -- touched on everything from No. 13 Villanova at St. John's, to No. 25 Buffalo at Toledo, to Oklahoma at TCU.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
