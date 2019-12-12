College Basketball Podcast: Chris Beard adds to insane list of achievements with win over No. 1 Louisville

Chris Beard is only in his fifth year as a Division I basketball coach -- and he has already won more games in a season than any coach before him at two different schools. First, he won a school-record 30 games in his only season at Little Rock. Then, last season, he won a school-record 31 games at Texas Tech.

Beyond that, he has taken Texas Tech to its first and second Elite Eights in history, its first Final Four and its first appearance in the national title game. He's also the only Texas Tech coach to ever win a Big 12 title. And, after what happened Tuesday night, he's now also the only coach to ever guide Texas Tech to a win over an opponent ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Is this guy a wizard or what?

That's the the story of Tuesday's Jimmy V Classic -- not that top-ranked Louisville lost 70-57 to unranked Texas Tech, but that Chris Beard guided unranked Texas Tech to a 70-57 win over top-ranked Louisville with his top scorer sidelined and while playing a walk-on 22 minutes. It's his latest incredible accomplishment. So Matt Norlander and I opened Wednesday's episode of the CBS Sports Eye on College Basketball Podcast by discussing it, Beard in general and walk-on Avery Benson.

After that, the conversation went like this:

25:30: Indiana overcame a double-digit deficit to beat UConn 57-54 late Tuesday. The Hoosiers are now 9-1 with a win over Florida State and the lone loss coming at Wisconsin. How good are they? Is it reasonable to assume Archie Miller will get Indiana to the NCAA Tournament this season?

Indiana overcame a double-digit deficit to beat UConn 57-54 late Tuesday. The Hoosiers are now 9-1 with a win over Florida State and the lone loss coming at Wisconsin. How good are they? Is it reasonable to assume Archie Miller will get Indiana to the NCAA Tournament this season? 38:00: Louisville's loss to Texas Tech means there will be a new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll on Monday. And, unless Ohio State loses at Minnesota on Sunday, there's no sensible argument for it to be anybody other than Chris Holtmann's Buckeyes. I closed the podcast by explaining why.

The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via Apple Podcasts. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.