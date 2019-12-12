College Basketball Podcast: Chris Beard adds to insane list of achievements with win over No. 1 Louisville
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also explain why Ohio State should be the new No. 1
Chris Beard is only in his fifth year as a Division I basketball coach -- and he has already won more games in a season than any coach before him at two different schools. First, he won a school-record 30 games in his only season at Little Rock. Then, last season, he won a school-record 31 games at Texas Tech.
Beyond that, he has taken Texas Tech to its first and second Elite Eights in history, its first Final Four and its first appearance in the national title game. He's also the only Texas Tech coach to ever win a Big 12 title. And, after what happened Tuesday night, he's now also the only coach to ever guide Texas Tech to a win over an opponent ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll.
Is this guy a wizard or what?
That's the the story of Tuesday's Jimmy V Classic -- not that top-ranked Louisville lost 70-57 to unranked Texas Tech, but that Chris Beard guided unranked Texas Tech to a 70-57 win over top-ranked Louisville with his top scorer sidelined and while playing a walk-on 22 minutes. It's his latest incredible accomplishment. So Matt Norlander and I opened Wednesday's episode of the CBS Sports Eye on College Basketball Podcast by discussing it, Beard in general and walk-on Avery Benson.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 25:30: Indiana overcame a double-digit deficit to beat UConn 57-54 late Tuesday. The Hoosiers are now 9-1 with a win over Florida State and the lone loss coming at Wisconsin. How good are they? Is it reasonable to assume Archie Miller will get Indiana to the NCAA Tournament this season?
- 38:00: Louisville's loss to Texas Tech means there will be a new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll on Monday. And, unless Ohio State loses at Minnesota on Sunday, there's no sensible argument for it to be anybody other than Chris Holtmann's Buckeyes. I closed the podcast by explaining why.
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via Apple Podcasts. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who will be the last undefeated in hoops
This week's peek around hoops has more on Texas Tech beating Louisville, plus Texas' best start...
-
Player sucker punches opponent in head
The officials missed the call
-
Top 25 And 1: Ohio State takes top spot
Chris Holtmann's Buckeyes are 9-0 with three wins by at least 25 points over top-25 KenPom...
-
Michigan vs. Illinois odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Michigan vs. Illinois game 10,000...
-
NAIA star scores 100 in win
Culver becomes just the second NAIA player ever to score 100 points in a game
-
No. 1 Louisville falls to Texas Tech
Top-ranked Louisville losr 70-57 to unranked Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans