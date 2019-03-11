College Basketball Podcast: Come on, selection committee, put Belmont in the NCAA Tournament
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the Big Ten, Big 12, ACC, SEC, Big East, AAC and Pac-12
It's already clear the biggest debate between now and Selection Sunday will be whether Belmont should or shouldn't get an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament after losing to Murray State in the title game of the OVC Tournament. Put me down for a yes. And you know Matt Norlander agrees. So we opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing Rick Byrd's Belmont Bruins.
After that, we decided to spend some time on each of the top seven conferences, according to KenPom, and we did so in the order KenPom has them rated. So the conversation went like this:
- 28:00: Big Ten
- 34:30: Big 12
- 39:30: ACC
- 45:00: SEC
- 58:30: Big East
- 63:00: AAC
- 67:30: Pac-12
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
