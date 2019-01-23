College Basketball Podcast: Could Indiana miss out on the NCAA Tournament again?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also preview Michigan State at Iowa
There are six SEC schools ranked in this week's AP Top 25 poll. And three of the six -- specifically No. 16 Auburn, No. 20 Ole Miss and No. 22 Mississippi State -- lost Tuesday night and seem to be heading in the wrong direction. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast on the Tigers, Rebels and Bulldogs.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 8:30: Indiana fell at Northwestern on Tuesday night. So that's five straight losses for the Hoosiers. What's the problem at IU? Is Archie Miller really about to miss the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season?
- 15:00: Duke and Virginia both won Tuesday night. Zion Williamson was awesome again. And, yes, the Cavaliers really jumped to a 25-3 lead over Wake Forest before winning easily.
- 20:00: Preview of No. 6 Michigan State at No. 19 Iowa.
- 25:00: Preview of No. 21 NC State at No. 23 Louisville.
- 29:00: Darius Garland withdrew from Vanderbilt.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
