College Basketball Podcast: Could Indiana miss out on the NCAA Tournament again?

There are six SEC schools ranked in this week's AP Top 25 poll. And three of the six -- specifically No. 16 Auburn, No. 20 Ole Miss and No. 22 Mississippi State -- lost Tuesday night and seem to be heading in the wrong direction. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast on the Tigers, Rebels and Bulldogs.

After that, the conversation went like this:

Preview of No. 21 NC State at No. 23 Louisville. 29:00: Darius Garland withdrew from Vanderbilt



